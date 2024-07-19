In the dazzling spectacle that is Vancouver’s annual Honda Celebration of Light international fireworks competition, vibrant bursts of colour and thunderous explosions light up the skies over English Bay.

Yet, amidst the pyrotechnic symphony and thunderous applauses and cheers echoing across English Bay between the West End and Kitsilano, there lies a meticulous process shaping the fate of each of the three competing nations.

Each year, a panel of judges are tasked with evaluating the pyrotechnic displays for their artistic merit.

For the 32nd annual Honda Celebration of Light in July 2024, the judges include West End Business Improvement Association board member Jacqui McMullen, Vancouver Sun and The Province editor Harold Munro, and Ian Quinn, who is a representative of title sponsor Honda, as well as representatives from sponsors Concord Pacific and Daily Hive, and two municipal elected officials, including Vancouver Park Board chair Brennan Bastyovanszky.

As a representative of Daily Hive, a longstanding and proud Media Partner for the annual event, I am honoured to join the panel for my fifth year as a judge for the Honda Celebration of Light since 2016. I have presided over the years of 2016 (won by Team USA, represented by the Walt Disney Company’s Walt Disney World Resort fireworks team), 2019 (won by Team Canada, represented by Firemaster Productions), 2022 (won by Team Canada, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks), and 2023 (won by Team Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock Fireworks).

With a direct front view of the fireworks barge from near the English Bay bathhouse, the judges are asked to evaluate each fireworks show based on the following six criteria:

10 points – Sizing of the show and good balance in show size: From beginning to end, the best shows will have good highs, lows, and a big finale. Smaller and less frequent fireworks sections could either build towards a climax or reflect the slow-paced music being played.

From beginning to end, the best shows will have good highs, lows, and a big finale. Smaller and less frequent fireworks sections could either build towards a climax or reflect the slow-paced music being played. 30 points – Overall design and artistry, thoughtfulness, visual structure, and rhythm: The fireworks display should match with the soundtrack, which should deliver a theme. Furthermore, there should also be an emotional response – it’s not just about big explosions.

The fireworks display should match with the soundtrack, which should deliver a theme. Furthermore, there should also be an emotional response – it’s not just about big explosions. 20 points – Synchronization and timing: The fireworks and other pyrotechnic effects are well-timed and synchronized from the start to the end of the song, right down to the very last note.

The fireworks and other pyrotechnic effects are well-timed and synchronized from the start to the end of the song, right down to the very last note. 15 points – Originality of effects and new and novel effects: The use of new products and orchestration of original scenes.

The use of new products and orchestration of original scenes. 15 points – Quality of soundtrack is professional and well interpreted with connections: A high-quality, professional, and fluid soundtrack mix that interprets the theme well, with highs and lows that provide breathing space and entice excitement, emotional responses, and anticipations.

A high-quality, professional, and fluid soundtrack mix that interprets the theme well, with highs and lows that provide breathing space and entice excitement, emotional responses, and anticipations. 10 points – Quality of fireworks is of good quality with technical precision: The best shows use quality constructed fireworks and produce less smoke (with wind and humidity conditions taken into consideration). Fireworks should explode and colour properly; unplanned low breaks and ground explosions are obviously undesired.

Each judge scores every competitor based on a maximum total of 100 points. The competing country with the highest cumulative score across all judges wins the championship title. Nations may incur separate penalties in points from the show’s Technical Director for demonstrating unprofessionalism, sloppy installation, or disregard of local safety regulations.

Every single show starts at 10 pm sharp and must last for 25 minutes, and the performance is completely synchronized to a soundtrack curated by the competitors.

The three competing countries for the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light are Portugal on Saturday, July 20 (represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia), Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 (represented by Team Pyro Tact), and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27 (represented by Pyrotex Fireworx). Each of these teams is a heavyweight in their respective countries’ pyrotechnics show sectors and has experience in producing fireworks shows around the globe, with some companies having been around for decades and others for nearly a century.

The winning competitor for the 32nd Honda Celebration of Light will be announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

A more optimal and comfortable viewing experience, featuring creature comforts and various extras depending on the location, can be found at the Honda Celebration of Light’s three ticketed premium experiences of the Concord Pacific Grandstand, Scotiabank Lounge (food and beverage by Stanley Park Brew Pub), and Inukshuk Point (food and beverage based on the night’s competing country). As of the time of writing, tickets are still available for purchase online.

This year’s nightly pre-fireworks entertainment includes the return of the Red Bull Air Show and Honda Celebration of Light’s first-ever drone light show, featuring a fleet of 200 drones.