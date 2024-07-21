Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Hundreds of thousands of people descended on the beaches and parks surrounding English Bay last night for the first show of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.

Team Portugal, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia, stunned the crowds with their radio-inspired theme set to a soundtrack featuring radio DJ-like narrations and tunes such as “One More Time” by Daft Punk, “Get The Party Started” by P!nk, and “Bicycle Race” by Queen.

For the full list of all music and songs featured in the soundtrack, click here.

This was Team Macedos Pirtecnia’s first-ever performance at the Honda Celebration of Light and the first show at the Vancouver fireworks festival designed by a pyrotechnics company representing Portugal since the mid-1990s.

No major public safety issues were reported by the Vancouver Police Department, although English Bay Beach — the area with the “front” and most direct and closest view of the fireworks — reached capacity by 8:30 pm, just 90 minutes before the start of the fireworks.

English Bay Beach is now at capacity. If you are heading into the area for the @CelebOfLight, there is still space at Sunset Beach and Kits Point. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/WTl9mf08ZQ — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 21, 2024

Vancouver showing up for the first night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light. No event truly showcases the city and its people, with their diversity and all walks of life, like our annual international fireworks competition. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/n51Sjps8xu — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 21, 2024

The @CelebOfLight fireworks are starting in about 35 minutes. When the show is over, there will be thousands of people leaving the area. #VPD officers will be directing pedestrian traffic, keeping everyone safely moving. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/x9H8NB0lEH — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 21, 2024

Each of the three nights of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light also features a drone light show as part of the pre-fireworks entertainment, with a flock of 200 drones by North Star Drone Shows performing sequences in the sky over English Bay at 9:50 pm, leading up to the 10 pm start time of the fireworks.

Last night’s show was supposed to feature the event’s first-ever drone show, but it was a no-go due to technical issues with maintaining a network connection. Organizers told Daily Hive Listed they are working with technical experts to try and resolve the issue in time for the event’s second night on Wednesday, July 24.

“The first night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Night proved to be a magnificent evening. We are disappointed that technical difficulties meant we were unable to debut the drone show as presented by BC Honda dealers. We are working with technical experts to try and resolve the issue,” Catherine Runnals, the president of BrandLive, the event production company behind the Honda Celebration of Light, told Daily Hive Listed.

No drone show tonight at the Honda Celebration of Light due to technical challenges! Fingers crossed that the 1st successful show will be on Wednesday. But the reliable fireworks will go on. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/9MdD6sCkVO — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 21, 2024

Thrilling aerobatics at English Bay with Pete McLeod piloting the Red Bull Air Show! An adrenaline-pumping prelude to the fireworks extravaganza. #CelebOfLight 🇵🇹🎆 pic.twitter.com/ELK1UJjquJ — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 21, 2024

The nightly drone show is in addition to the Red Bull Air Show at 7:40 pm for all three nights.

The other two countries participating in the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light are Malaysia, represented by Team Pyro Tact, on Wednesday, July 24, and the United Kingdom, represented by Pyrotex Fireworx, on Saturday, July 27.

Determined by a panel of judges, the winning competitor for the 32nd Honda Celebration of Light will be announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The winner for 2023 was Team Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock Fireworks.

Relive Team Portugal’s entire 25-minute performance at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light:

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… This was Team Portugal’s magical kickoff to the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks! 🇵🇹🎆 Night 1/3. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/oDqrFwOe43 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 21, 2024

OBRIGADO PORTUGAL! 🇵🇹🎆 This is the spectacular finale of Team Portugal’s 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks. Night 1/3. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/hVRk4VC0a7 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 21, 2024

Always one of the best parts of summer in Vancouver #celeboflight pic.twitter.com/EZXM2Erq9h — Shawna Daly (@filmdaily16) July 21, 2024

Celebration of light fireworks at English Bay #fireworks pic.twitter.com/LMZKiqxnEc — derek jones (@dekdj) July 21, 2024

Honda Celebration of Light – Vancouver pic.twitter.com/b6itF6UrMD — RezaRonee (@RezaRonee) July 21, 2024

W Vancouver co roku odbywa się Celebration of Light – 3 dni półgodzinnych pokazów fajerwerków 🎆oglądane z plaż, parków i łodzi przez ~300k ludzi Narzekań na wystraszone psieci wśród Kanadyjczyków 🇨🇦 nie stwierdziłem, a i mojej córci fajerwerki ze snu nie są w stanie obudzić 😉 pic.twitter.com/dTHIzx1vu5 — Maciej Wilk ✈️🌎🇵🇱🇨🇦 (@MacVVilk) July 21, 2024

Although the celebration of light will be impressive, the full moon is amazing #Vancouver #celeboflight pic.twitter.com/oZLs23MO2b — Bryn Morgan Williams (@brynmw) July 21, 2024

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

