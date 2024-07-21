EventsNewsSummerCelebration of Light

Team Portugal lights up Vancouver for the first night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Jul 21 2024, 6:56 pm
Team Portugal lights up Vancouver for the first night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks
Team Portugal at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks. (Gabriel Lam/Meimento)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Improv for Beginners

Sat, September 2, 3:30pm

Improv for Beginners

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Thu, June 20, 7:30pm

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Volvo Midsummer: A celebration of community, local flora, and a greener future in Vancouver

Fri, July 5, 5:00pm

Volvo Midsummer: A celebration of community, local flora, and a greener future in Vancouver

Big Superhero Run

Wed, August 14, 5:00pm

Big Superhero Run

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Hundreds of thousands of people descended on the beaches and parks surrounding English Bay last night for the first show of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.

Team Portugal, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia, stunned the crowds with their radio-inspired theme set to a soundtrack featuring radio DJ-like narrations and tunes such as “One More Time” by Daft Punk, “Get The Party Started” by P!nk, and “Bicycle Race” by Queen.

For the full list of all music and songs featured in the soundtrack, click here.

This was Team Macedos Pirtecnia’s first-ever performance at the Honda Celebration of Light and the first show at the Vancouver fireworks festival designed by a pyrotechnics company representing Portugal since the mid-1990s.

No major public safety issues were reported by the Vancouver Police Department, although English Bay Beach — the area with the “front” and most direct and closest view of the fireworks — reached capacity by 8:30 pm, just 90 minutes before the start of the fireworks.

Each of the three nights of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light also features a drone light show as part of the pre-fireworks entertainment, with a flock of 200 drones by North Star Drone Shows performing sequences in the sky over English Bay at 9:50 pm, leading up to the 10 pm start time of the fireworks.

Last night’s show was supposed to feature the event’s first-ever drone show, but it was a no-go due to technical issues with maintaining a network connection. Organizers told Daily Hive Listed they are working with technical experts to try and resolve the issue in time for the event’s second night on Wednesday, July 24.

“The first night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Night proved to be a magnificent evening. We are disappointed that technical difficulties meant we were unable to debut the drone show as presented by BC Honda dealers. We are working with technical experts to try and resolve the issue,” Catherine Runnals, the president of BrandLive, the event production company behind the Honda Celebration of Light, told Daily Hive Listed.

The nightly drone show is in addition to the Red Bull Air Show at 7:40 pm for all three nights.

The other two countries participating in the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light are Malaysia, represented by Team Pyro Tact, on Wednesday, July 24, and the United Kingdom, represented by Pyrotex Fireworx, on Saturday, July 27.

Determined by a panel of judges, the winning competitor for the 32nd Honda Celebration of Light will be announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The winner for 2023 was Team Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock Fireworks.

Relive Team Portugal’s entire 25-minute performance at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Israel Garcilazo (@israelgarcilazo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Audrey F (@funwithgin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvia (@sunshineafterrainpnw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gargi Mitra (@random_reveries_)

Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2024

  • Schedule and nations:
    • Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
    • Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
    • Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
  • Nightly schedule:
    • Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm
    • BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm
    • Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.
  • Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the
2024 Honda Celebration of Light

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ Listed
+ News
+ Summer
+ Celebration of Light
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop