Team United Kingdom’s pyromusical at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light began with the iconic fanfare of 20th Century Studios, setting the stage for a dynamic Hollywood-themed fireworks extravaganza that captivated the audience.

A total of 14 songs and music scores were used for the United Kingdom’s show last night, which provided the climax for the 32nd annual Vancouver international fireworks competition.

The theme of “Lights, Camera, Action: Saturday Night at the Movies” by British pyrotechnics company Pyrotex Fireworx was also driven by the use of songs from hit films such as Top Gun, Mamma Mia, A Star Is Born, Grease, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Greatest Showman, and Star Wars.

The first two nights of the 2024 fireworks competition were put on by teams representing Portugal and Malaysia.

Relive Team United Kingdom’s entire 25-minute performance at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light:

1. 20th Century Studios fanfare

2. “Top Gun Anthem” by Harold Faltermeyer

3. “Dancing Queen” by Abba (Mamma Mia)

4. “A Sky Full Of Stars” by Coldplay

5. “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

6. “I Want To Break Free” by Queen

7. “You’re The One That I Want” by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John (Grease)

8. “Love Me Like You Do” by Ellie Goulding (Fifty Shades of Grey)

9. “The Greatest Show” (The Greatest Showman)

10. “Zorba The Greek” by Atenna

11. “He’s A Pirate” by Hans Zimmer (Pirates of the Caribbean)

12. “Never Enough” by Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman)

13. “Heart Of Courage” by Two Steps From Hell

14. “Star Wars” by John Williams

