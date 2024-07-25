EventsNewsCelebration of LightCurated

Malaysia wows crowd with first-ever Honda Celebration of Light fireworks performance

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jul 25 2024, 4:30 pm
Gabriel Lam/Meimento

The second evening of this year’s Honda Celebration of Light featured a stunning performance by Malaysian pyrotechnics Team Pyro Tact set to classic songs — including one punk-pop anthem and a fan favourite of Canadian artist Céline Dion.

This was the first time the Southeast Asian nation performed in Vancouver’s annual fireworks competition, and the spectacle drew thousands to the shores of English Bay to watch.

King Sulen, one of the Malaysian team’s directors, told Daily Hive earlier this month that “Majestik in the Dark” was the theme of the performance, set to pop, rock, ballads, oldies, and electronic dance music.

That certainly was the case, with My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade” starting off one volley of fireworks, and later multiple blasts going off in time to Big Head Todd and the Monsters’ “Boom Boom.”

“The mixture of genres in a work can effectively portray the differences in cultures and races by blending diverse storytelling method themes and stylistic elements. This approach can highlight unique cultural perspectives create a richer narrative and offer a more nuanced understanding of various communities,” Sulen, who has been with Team Pyro Tact for 23 years, told Daily Hive earlier in July.

Team Malaysia’s song list

El Dorado” — Two Steps From Hell

Paint It Black” — Steve Hill & Hardforze

Wake Up!” — Brennan Heart & The Prophet

Bella Ciao” — Hardwell & Maddix

Welcome to the Black Parade” — My Chemical Romance

All By Myself” — Céline Dion

I Have Nothing” — Whitney Houston

Boom Boom” — Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Johnny B. Goode” — Chuck Berry

Rasputin” — Boney M.

Brothers In Arms (Extended)” — Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL)

A New Game” — Tom Hedden

Thunder (NASCAR Theme)” — David Robidoux

What else happened at the show?

Wednesday was the first night the new drone light show went ahead successfully. A flock of 200 drones from North Star Drone Shows flew in formation 10 minutes before the fireworks started.

In addition to the drone light show, the pre-fireworks entertainment of the Red Bull Air Show over English Bay has returned for all three nights in 2024, starting at 7:40 pm.

The 2024 Honda Celebration of Light will come to a close on Saturday, July 27, with Team United Kingdom represented by Pyrotex Fireworx.

The winning competitor for the 32nd Honda Celebration of Light will be announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2024

  • Schedule and nations:
    • Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
    • Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
    • Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
  • Nightly schedule:
    • Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm
    • BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm
    • Fireworks: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.
  • Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the
2024 Honda Celebration of Light

With files from Daily Hive’s Kenneth Chan

DH Vancouver Staff
