United Kingdom's fireworks show at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light. (Gabriel Lam/Meimento)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

As the curtain fell on the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light international fireworks competition, Team United Kingdom enchanted audiences with a spectacular fireworks show that embraced a Hollywood theme.

Represented by the British pyrotechnics company Pyrotex Fireworx, based near Birmingham, the United Kingdom captivated the crowds last night with their theme, “Lights, Camera, Action: Saturday Night at the Movies.”

“For many years, Vancouver has always been the competition I would like to win most. Having watched other teams over the years, I have had many dreams about this prestigious event,” Mark Kelsall, the managing director and designer of Pyrotex Fireworx, told Daily Hive Urbanized early last week.

“Pyrotex Fireworx took many months deciding on the right theme and hope that the crowed, jury, and everyone involved enjoys the display.”

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… 🇬🇧🎆 This is the United Kingdom’s grand intro for their Hollywood🎬 themed fireworks show at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/Fh37VUZVHB — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 28, 2024

The team demonstrated their technical precision during segments featuring music from the films of Zorba the Greek and Pirates of the Caribbean, and delivered multiple false finales to the delight of the crowds. The show ultimately ended with a touch of Star Wars, with a single giant 12-inch shell — the largest legal firework in Canada — exploding in the night sky, seemingly representing the Death Star’s explosion.

Throughout the show, various unique special effects were used, including the fiery “THE END” text that glowed on the side of the barge following the Death Star firework explosion.

For the full list of all music and songs featured in the United Kingdom’s soundtrack, click here.

Pirates of the Caribbean fireworks tonight by the United Kingdom. 🏴‍☠️🦜 What was your favourite moment tonight at UK’s 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks? #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/Ocrraussd8 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 28, 2024

THREE CHEERS FOR THE UNITED KINGDOM! 🇬🇧🎆 A captivating and magical show by the UK closes the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks. Here’s the finale, including a touch of Star Wars. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/d8adf0g3Xi — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 28, 2024

Although this is Pyrotex Fireworx’s first show ever at the Honda Celebration of Light, this will be the United Kingdom’s seventh appearance since the first annual Vancouver international fireworks competition in 1990. The United Kingdom’s only win ever in Vancouver was in 1997, and the last time a pyrotechnics company represented the United Kingdom was in 2017.

The United Kingdom’s fireworks show was preceded by a drone light display featuring 200 drones, which included a segment that replicated the shape of English Bay’s iconic Inukshuk landmark.

No major issues or incidents were reported by the Vancouver Police Department. The final show each year at the Honda Celebration of Light typically attracts the largest crowds, with numbers often swelling to over 400,000 on the beaches and parks around English Bay.

It’s the final night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light! With just under 2 hr 30 min to go before the UK takes to the skies, English Bay Beach is already looking pretty full. The last night each year is almost always by far the busiest. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/JZEtLmJMNG — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 28, 2024

Tonight’s pre-fireworks Honda of Celebration of Light Vancouver drone show! An Inukshuk over the sky and a pop of warmup fireworks. #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/ZEv52NNq7O — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 28, 2024

The 2024 competition kicked with Team Portugal on Saturday, July 20, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia’s radio-themed show, followed by Team Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24, represented by Team Pyro Tact’s “Majestik in the dark” theme.

The winning pyrotechnics competitor for the 32nd Honda Celebration of Light will be announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

As well, the 2024 event was also the first year with a 50/50 cash prize draw. Towards the end of the evening, after sales being open for a week, the 50/50 total reached well over $20,000. The lucky winner will take home 50% and the Honda Celebration of Light will take 50%, which directly goes towards the event’s costs to help ensure this annual tradition returns to English Bay each year. The cash prize winner will be announced on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Relive Team United Kingdom’s entire 25-minute performance at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light:

Celebration of Light 🎇

Vancouver, BC pic.twitter.com/GlFgKfZL41 — brittany (@by__brittany) July 28, 2024

The drone light show of Great Britain before the main event the celebration of light English bay Vancouver #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/zSGewTCJ1V — derek jones (@dekdj) July 28, 2024

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

The best performance fireworks show ever. Is the winner for sure.

Best song choices and synchronize. @CelebOfLight #celebrationoflight #UnitedKingdom 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/krMFFFHuby — Dennis 🇵🇭🇨🇦 (@DensDCruz) July 28, 2024

watching the Honda Celebration of Light from the balcony pic.twitter.com/ZkJhXVVVEP — trill (@tdbee123) July 28, 2024

Firework display at English Beach, Vancouver to round the day off. pic.twitter.com/i64RdeRx00 — Jon Owens (@JonOwens56) July 28, 2024

Her sene olduğu gibi, bu sene de Celebration of Light vardı. 3 ülke, 3 farklı günde yarışıyor. Bu sene Portekiz, Malezya ve Ingiltere yarıştı. Birinci belli, ikinci kim😎🇬🇧 #CelebrationofLight2024#TeamUK pic.twitter.com/fidoJs4gDf — Duygu (@YoCaX) July 28, 2024

The Vancouver fireworks display was just too good! Tonight was the finale presented by the United Kingdom🇬🇧. It was truly explosive! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZBOu5eNzew — Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) July 28, 2024

2024 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver firework with the UK – finale. pic.twitter.com/T3lZRBboZw — Janice Rafael (@JaniceRafael) July 28, 2024

The Drones Spying on the Vancouver Fireworks Crowd pic.twitter.com/Qf5L1NVHK6 — Justin Credible (@JustinLai01) July 28, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bazzo (07.01.20) & Raisin (03.29.22) (@supersphynxbrothers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelly (Niloufar Bahador) (@nelly_num_one)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erwin C (@erwincc_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not available (@nicoletha.sol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by azusa (@a2zuu3sa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SailingPYTISS (@sailingpytiss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Shah (@socialmonkey.inc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Staples (@jdstaplesdotcom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munazza Saeed Jilani (@munazzasaeedj)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anand Chendkapure (@anand_chend)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrigakshi Goel (@goelmrigakshi)

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the

2024 Honda Celebration of Light