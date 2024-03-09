11 underrated Vancouver restaurants you need to try at least once

We wanted to know what your favourite underrated eateries in Vancouver were, and our readers had a lot to say.

So, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite answers to the question of Vancouver’s best low-key restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favourite made the list. If not, let us know in the comments.

Harambe Ethiopian Restaurant

Harambe’s Instagram bio says, “Best Ethiopian traditional and soul food in Vancouver,” and it’s really tough to argue with it. We love scooping up all that flavourful sauce with its signature flatbread. Dished readers were also excited to see it mentioned, with one commenting, “Harambe !! ❤️ nice to see it get recommended.”

Address: 2149 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

We think the Instagram comment saying, “Noah’s is incredible!” sums it up pretty well. Noah’s serves creative Japanese fare, including fried chicken, beef tongue, and seafood pasta. Combine that with some delicious cocktails and you’re in for a treat.

Address: 1096 Denman Street, Vancouver

We counted a total of eight different comments mentioning Hawkers Delight Deli, making it one of the most recommended spots on this list. Despite its unassuming appearance and tiny quarters, the restaurant makes some of the best Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine in the city. The restaurant’s specialties include lontong — pressed rice flavoured with banana leaf and served with a coconut milk curry, shrimp, egg, and tofu — and prawn noodles, Hainanese chicken rice, and lamb curry rice.

Address: 4127 Main Street, Vancouver

Another great Ethiopian restaurant has made the list with many people recommending it. One person said it’s “family owned super friendly deliciousness!” and another said, “Fassil is amazing. Best Ethiopian restaurant in the city.”

Address: 736 E Broadway, Vancouver

Serving hand-pulled noodles since 1996, Legendary Noodle is… well, a legendary spot. One commenter said, “I stumbled upon this one. So fire.” It’d be difficult to find better noodles in the city than Legendary Noodle.

Address:

887 W Broadway, Vancouver

1074 Denman Street, Vancouver

One commenter said, “Belgard kitchen should also get more love,” and we couldn’t agree more. Anywhere that serves both beer and wine flights deserves all the love in the world. Plus, with an assortment of tasty bites like its tomato soup fondue, double duck pizzette, and tagliatelle nero, it just makes sense that this restaurant was recommended.

Address: 55 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver

It’s simple, really. Someone posted that Cockney Kings Fish and Chips has the “best fish and chips in the city.” Pair those with its new curry sauce, which it recently added to the menu, and you’re in for one delicious treat.

Address:

1935 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

6574 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Columbia Square Plaza, 66 10th Street #130, New Westminster

On its website, Indian Roti Kitchen claims to be “Vancouver’s First East Indian Roti Shop,” so you know it’s going to be good. One commenter went out of their way to shout out the Veggie Korma, which might be what we order on our next visit. Especially after others said, “Yesss i LOVE them,” and “SO GOOD.”

Address: 2961 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Opened in 2020, this “fire spot” pays homage to Chef Chris Lam’s Asian heritage while championing a sustainable, nose-to-tail dining philosophy that reduces food waste by highlighting unique and unusual cuts of meat and offal. You can expect menu items like Octopus Carbonara, Chicken Liver Tarte Tatin, and Crispy Lamb Neck alongside an assortment of tasty cocktails.

Address: 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver

While food might not be the first thing you think of when heading to No5 Orange, multiple people claimed that the food here is pretty overlooked. People have even taken to Reddit to say that it has one of the best burgers in all of Vancouver.

Address: 205 Main Street, Vancouver

Vancouverites know that this is the spot for late-night eats. Donuts, fried chicken, and hot tortas all served in one stop? Sign us up. One commenter said they’d get the #4 pollo sub all day long” and we can’t really disagree there.

Address: 1391 E 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Honorable Mentions:

Costco Food Court

We can’t really argue with these comments, one of which said, “The downtown one is the best patio in town” and “No one can beat those prices 😂”

Your mom’s house

Is there really anything better than your mom’s home cooking?

Not telling you so it stays that way and I can enjoy it without big lines and annoying “foodies”

This one felt a little bit like an attack on us, but we’ll let it slide.

