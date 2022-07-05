Vancouver’s Riley Park–Little Mountain neighbourhood is a bonafide treasure trove for locally owned, independent restaurants and bars.

From Nam Nam Noodle to Liberty Bakery and Cafe to Anh and Chi, the area is home to a wide variety of fantastic dining options.

Among these is Hawker’s Delight Deli, a little spot you might walk right by unless you know to look for it.

Despite its unassuming appearance and tiny quarters, the restaurant actually makes some of the best Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine in the city.

Both the neighbourhood and Hawker’s appearance have changed a bit since it opened in the early noughties, but it has established a dedicated following of regulars over the years that continue to return for its affordable, delicious fare.

You’re lucky if you can snag one of the few tables inside at this popular spot – especially during the busy lunch hour – but luckily the takeout is just as good as dining in.

Don’t expect table service either – Hawker’s Delight only does counter service, and they only take cash.

It’s a no-frills kind of spot, but this also means that all the attention goes to the food.

The homestyle food is so affordable, in fact, in 2019 it actually tied for second (with Harvest Community Foods) on the Georgia Straight‘s annual list of the city’s best, cheapest eats.

The menu can be found on the walls with corresponding photos – helpful for those unfamiliar with Singaporean food.

The restaurant’s specialties include lontong – pressed rice flavoured with banana leaf and served with a coconut milk curry, shrimp, egg, and tofu – as well as prawn noodles, Hainanese chicken rice, and lamb curry rice.

For first-timers, try Hawker’s take on what is possibly the most well-known Singaporean dish, Laksa: a curry with noodles, dried shrimp, tofu puffs, fish cake, egg, shredded chicken, prawns, and sprouts.

You can also grab some of Hawker’s sides if you’re just in the mood for a snack, including its vegetable spring rolls, vegetable fritters, and – an absolute must – the roti prata served with a curry sauce.

It’s off the radar for many, but for those in the know, Hawker’s Delight is a staple for an affordable, quick, and really good lunch or dinner.

Hawker’s Delight is open Monday to Saturday from 12 to 8 pm.

Hawker’s Delight

Address: 4127 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8188

Instagram | Facebook