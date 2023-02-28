Noah’s Cafe has officially offered its last service at its original 572 Davie Street spot in Yaletown.

Now, the celebrated local restaurant, known for its innovative Japanese tapas-style small plates, has begun the relocation process to a new address.

The concept revealed it will be reopening in Vancouver’s West End at 1096 Denman Street.

This fusion tapas spot and cocktail bar first opened its doors in 2020.

Back in Fall 2022, the eatery announced the relocation, although the timing for this switch seems to have been delayed from the initial prediction.

“We’re so grateful for all the love and support from our amazing customers, and we’re lucky to have you by our side as we embark on this new adventure. We promise to continue delivering the same quality food and service you know and love in our new location,” the restaurant shared on its Instagram account.

Noah’s tells Dished it’s aiming for a mid-March grand opening. We’ll keep you posted when that’s confirmed.

Noah’s Cafe (relocating)

Address: 1096 Denman Street, Vancouver

