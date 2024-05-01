Just moved to BC? Here are 15 things you need to do this summer

If you just moved to BC, we have curated a nice list of some of the best things to do during your first summer here.

From exploring BC’s vast great outdoors to eating the best the province can offer to thrilling adventures just waiting for you, here are 15 things you need to do this summer if you are new to the province.

Bike along the Stanley Park Seawall

The jewel in Vancouver’s biking crown, this is the route everyone can ride – and everyone usually does. Take in the stunning views of the ocean and mountains as you bike along one of the city’s most beautiful spots. The park is surrounded by e-bike and e-scooter rentals, which we recommend hopping on to make the route even easier (and a lot more fun).

The massive Harrison Lake Inflatable Waterpark is less than two hours from Vancouver and is a giant floating experience newcomers must check off their summer bucket list. The “Wipeout-style” obstacle course has swings, teeter-totters, hamster balls, monkey bars, and the popular Blob. You can also rent a bumper boat, which is complete with water guns to let you soak your friends!

The gondola to the summit boasts breathtaking views of Howe Sound, lush forests, and majestic mountains — ideal for some scenic snaps with the family. Sea to Sky Gondola is open year-round, so you can see the scenery change around you as you cross the Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge, step onto the Chief Overlooking Viewing Platform, or grab a treat from one of the eateries.

A summer road trip we can not rave enough about is to BC’s wine country, Osoyoos. There, Nk’Mip Campground & RV Park is tucked between lush vineyards. You can explore world-class outdoors, wineries, family attractions, and cultural experiences surrounding the park. While you may pack your day with plenty of activities, once the sun sets you can let all your stresses fade away at night and take in the warm desert air under a starry sky.

Tofino road trip

While the journey from Vancouver isn’t exactly short, a road trip to Tofino is always a good idea. After departing your ferry, there are stunning nature spots, must-eats, and waterfalls. Once you arrive at the spectacular seaside town (that’s even enchanted Sophie Grégoire Trudeau) you can brave the icy waters to catch waves, join a bear- or whale-watching tour, or hike through one of its many beautiful trails.

Explore the Deep Cove

Located at the edge of North Vancouver, Deep Cove is a stunning waterfront village popular with local residents and tourists alike. Deep Cove’s claim to fame is Quarry Rock. The popular 3.8 km hike is beginner-friendly (with the right footwear). Sitting at the top of the trail is a stunning view that encompasses Deep Cove, Indian Arm, and the Belcarra mountains. The Cove also has no shortage of aquatic activities. Deep Cove Kayak offers rentals, lessons, and even tours on kayaks, standup paddleboards, and surf-ski — and don’t be surprised to see residents pull up with their own, either. It’s also worth noting that Deep Cove Kayak offers a guided nighttime kayak tour.

Visit the Vancouver Aquarium

This beloved tourist attraction is a must for anyone new to the city or who hasn’t been in a while. It’s home to various marine life, including fish, sharks, seals, and otters.

Thousands transform the City every summer to show their love and flaunt their pride at the annual Vancouver Pride Parade. The free festival features drag performances, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, and more. You can’t miss this popular and thrilling event.

The 55-acre VanDusen Botanical Garden is home to more than 7,500 plant species from around the globe. There are relaxing water features and dozens of botanical collections to discover. Just be careful not to get lost in the maze.

Seek the trill at PlayLand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)



One of Vancouver’s most popular events is opening May 18 to all thrill-seekers ready to ride! This season will also celebrate the launch of Playland’s flagship ride attraction, ThunderVolt, with special events, new food offerings, and more awaiting fans. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family-fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions. You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to see and do at Playland this year, so it’s good that the park is serving up fan favourites like hot dogs, mini donuts, and more!

Dip in the luxurious Westin Bayshore hotel pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver (@westinbayshore)



Of course, there are plenty of places in Vancouver where you can swim for free at the beach or swim for cheap at the community centre. But if you’ve been meaning to treat yourself, then there’s no better way to do it in the summer than by taking advantage of the pool at a local luxurious hotel. And the Westin Bayshore has one of the most incredible swimming pools in Vancouver for a summertime dip. Right on the seawall, this resort-style pool will have you feeling like a celebrity summering in Vancouver.

Eat your heart out at Granville Island

Granville Island is an excellent spot in the city for anyone to peruse the market and spend an afternoon on a patio by the water. Most patios on Granville Island overlook False Creek, so you can take in the gorgeous views while relaxing with some good food and cold drinks. Check out our picks for the best patios on Granville Island.

And eat some more at the Surrey Fusion Festival

You can not miss the huge, two-day Surrey Fusion Festival. This is the largest free multicultural festival in BC, and the only thing you need to bring is an appetite. The massive event showcases music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will also discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions. The event takes place in Holland Park, which is located across from the King George SkyTrain Station. Dates have yet to be announced.

Plan a day of fun at the Castle Fun Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Castle Fun Park (@castlefunpark)



Arcade lovers can discover a huge assortment of games and activities at the beloved Abbotsford gaming destination. Castle Fun Park also features kid-friendly rides, bumper cars, a driving range, and more for all ages to enjoy all year round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hell’s Gate Airtram (@hellsgatetram)



Journey out to Boston Bar just outside of Hope for a fully suspended gondola ride over the most treacherous section of the Fraser River. Over 200 million gallons of water roar through the narrow rock canyon every minute. Stop by the educational center to learn the history of the railways and about the lives of the spawning salmon. Then pop by Simons Cafe, the Fudge Factory, the ice cream parlour and candy store, and the gift shop for a treat for the journey home.