With a drop in ticket prices, Mumbai among most popular summer destinations for Canadians

Caught between the need to get away and the crushing cost of living? Canadians are flying to these wallet-friendly destinations this summer.

Skyscanner, a search aggregator and travel agency based in Edinburgh, Scotland, has revealed three of the top ten destinations more Canadians are booking due to the “great prices.”

According to data based on bookings in January and February 2024, Mumbai is one of this summer’s most popular destinations. Skyscanner saw a massive 145% jump in bookings compared to the same time in 2023. And this year, it’s 18% cheaper to travel to Mumbai.

Here are three of the top ten cities among Canadian travellers and the cost of getting there.

Mumbai, India

If you plan to travel to Mumbai in May, a quick look at Skyscanner shows ticket prices for as low as $879 from Montreal, $642 from Toronto, and $631 from Vancouver.

“Mumbai is an amazing destination, with a great food scene, lots of history, and amazing culture,” said Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s travel expert. “Canadians are particularly interested in food when they travel, and they’ll love the Vada Pav and Dosa in Mumbai. I love visiting the bustling Colaba district — everyone must visit the Gateway of India while there.”

Orlando, Florida

The number of bookings from Canada to Orlando this year increased by 126%, which is unsurprising given that ticket prices have dropped by 20%.

In June, a ticket from Montreal can be found for as low as $153. Those who want to travel from Toronto in May can find tickets for around $153 and $246 from Vancouver.

“Discover the magic of Orlando, Florida, where endless sunshine meets thrilling adventures,” said Lindsay. “With heart-pounding roller coaster rides at Walt Disney World and meeting your favourite Disney characters, every moment is an unforgettable adventure.”

Dublin, Ireland

Skyscanner saw a 68% spike in the number of Canadians travelling to Dublin compared to 2023, and getting there is now 20% cheaper. In June, you can fly to Dublin from Montreal for $437 and $356 from Vancouver. If you’re flying out from Toronto in July, you can find tickets for as low as $345.

“Experience Dublin’s vibrant streets, lively festivals, and outdoor charm in the warm embrace of summer,” said Lindsay. “From exploring historic landmarks to savouring a pint in a traditional pub garden, there’s no shortage of delightful activities to enjoy.”