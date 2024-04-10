CuratedOutdoors

Who's up for a spin? The five best places to rent a bike in Vancouver

Apr 10 2024, 6:00 pm
Cycle City Tours/Instagram

Are you ready to go for a spin on the Seawall to soak up some sunshine and fresh air?

With spring finally here and a whole summer ahead, it’s the best time to grab a friend, hop on a bike and explore our beautiful city.

However, if you don’t own your own set of wheels to take you around the city, here is a list of rentals that can help you get your hands on a bike.

Spokes Bicycle Rentals

Tony Olvet/Google Maps

If you’ve driven through Stanley Park, it’s most likely you’ve seen Spokes’ large selection of bikes — now just imagine you on one of them!

Spokes offers a wide selection of bikes, including cruiser, road, mountain and specialty bikes for you to choose from.

Phone: 604-688-5141
Locations: 1798 W Georgia Street, Vancouver; 870 W Cordova Street

Prices: Starting at $8.57 for adults and $4.76 for children
Website: Click here

Cycle City Tours

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cycle City Tours (@cyclevancouver)


Cycle City describes itself as “Vancouver’s bike enthusiast company” and even offers guided tours if you’d like to explore more areas in the city and find some bike paths! Located downtown (only one of its three locations is open right now), you can find a selection of City and kid bikes, as well as e-bikes, to hop on.

Phone: 604-618-8626
Location: 646 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Prices: Starting at $13
Website: Click here

English Bay Bike Rentals

Axel Witthuhn/Google Maps

Located in prime biking territory in the city’s West End, English Bay Bike Rentals is near the beach, which will get you rolling to Stanley Park and then to Kits, Granville Island, and Olympic Village in no time. It has several types of whips for you to choose from, including cruisers, electric and hybrids.

Phone: 604-568-8490
Location: 1754 Davie Street, Vancouver
Prices: Starting at $10.48
Website: Click here

Cycle BC


“Start your engines!” That’s what you could say if you went to Cycle BC because they also offer scooter and motorcycle rentals. If you’d rather opt for a more chill day or peddle with the family, there’s also a selection of road and kid bikes.

Phone: 604-709-5663
Location: #10 – 73 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver
Price: Starting at $10
Website: Click here

Freedom Bikes

Juan Nino/Google Maps

Best bikes, quick rental, friendliest people, and free smiles — that’s what Freedom Bikes says it offers. Located near Stanley Park, Freedom Bikes will get you set up with a bike, lock, and helmet with your rental. It offers a selection of rides, including cruisers, mountain bikes and accessories.

Phone: 604-623-2837
Location: 730 Denman Street, Vancouver
Prices: Starting at $7
Website: Click here

Happy biking!

