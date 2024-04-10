Who's up for a spin? The five best places to rent a bike in Vancouver

Are you ready to go for a spin on the Seawall to soak up some sunshine and fresh air?

With spring finally here and a whole summer ahead, it’s the best time to grab a friend, hop on a bike and explore our beautiful city.

However, if you don’t own your own set of wheels to take you around the city, here is a list of rentals that can help you get your hands on a bike.

If you’ve driven through Stanley Park, it’s most likely you’ve seen Spokes’ large selection of bikes — now just imagine you on one of them!

Spokes offers a wide selection of bikes, including cruiser, road, mountain and specialty bikes for you to choose from.

Phone: 604-688-5141

Locations: 1798 W Georgia Street, Vancouver; 870 W Cordova Street

Prices: Starting at $8.57 for adults and $4.76 for children

Website: Click here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cycle City Tours (@cyclevancouver)



Cycle City describes itself as “Vancouver’s bike enthusiast company” and even offers guided tours if you’d like to explore more areas in the city and find some bike paths! Located downtown (only one of its three locations is open right now), you can find a selection of City and kid bikes, as well as e-bikes, to hop on.

Phone: 604-618-8626

Location: 646 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Prices: Starting at $13

Website: Click here

Located in prime biking territory in the city’s West End, English Bay Bike Rentals is near the beach, which will get you rolling to Stanley Park and then to Kits, Granville Island, and Olympic Village in no time. It has several types of whips for you to choose from, including cruisers, electric and hybrids.

Phone: 604-568-8490

Location: 1754 Davie Street, Vancouver

Prices: Starting at $10.48

Website: Click here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cycle BC – Two Wheeled Rentals (@cyclebcrentals)



“Start your engines!” That’s what you could say if you went to Cycle BC because they also offer scooter and motorcycle rentals. If you’d rather opt for a more chill day or peddle with the family, there’s also a selection of road and kid bikes.

Phone: 604-709-5663

Location: #10 – 73 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Price: Starting at $10

Website: Click here

Best bikes, quick rental, friendliest people, and free smiles — that’s what Freedom Bikes says it offers. Located near Stanley Park, Freedom Bikes will get you set up with a bike, lock, and helmet with your rental. It offers a selection of rides, including cruisers, mountain bikes and accessories.

Phone: 604-623-2837

Location: 730 Denman Street, Vancouver

Prices: Starting at $7

Website: Click here

Happy biking!