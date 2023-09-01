6 gems between Vancouver and Tofino for your next road trip
A trip to Tofino is a good idea any time of the year, but the journey from Vancouver isn’t exactly short.
Looking for where to stop on the way to Tofino? Hidden gems to explore before your ferry departs? We’ve got you covered with nature spots, must-eats, and even waterfalls.
In order from Vancouver to Tofino:
Coombs
This is a great place to stop for lunch. The town features the Old Country Market with goats on the roof (yes, real live goats eat the grass on the green roof), as well as Cuckoo in Coombs Italian Trattoria and Pizzeria. Shop for artisanal jewelry, sweet treats, and more before getting on your way.
Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park
Nothing starts a vacation right like visiting a waterfall. This provincial park encompasses the south shore of Cameron Lake and includes a beautiful cascading waterfall.
Cathedral Grove
View this post on Instagram
This easy walk has your dose of big and beautiful rainforest trees. They’re so big that you and a couple of friends can fit inside one.
Hole in the wall
This short trail near Port Alberni leads to a striking tunnel through a rock face that’s all that remains of a decades-old water line. Today, water flows through the hole to a pool below, in a picturesque scene that also makes for a refreshing tip.
- You might also like:
- BC’s scenic Hole in the Wall is all that remains of a decades-old water line (PHOTOS)
- Free Wi-Fi in highway rest areas coming to British Columbia
- BC Ferries sees record-breaking volumes for passengers and vehicles
Sproat Lake
This body of water near Port Alberni features crystal blue water that’s the perfect temperature for swimming. It was recently voted the best lake in all of BC in a CBC bracket.
Taylor River Rest Area
Get ready for some of the bluest (and coldest) water you’ve ever swam in. Located just off the highway, this river stop has a rope swing for those who are brave enough.