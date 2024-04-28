Planning to travel this summer? Consider these six gorgeous Canadian spots

Canada has plenty to offer curious travellers, from charming towns to jaw-dropping mountain views, and summer is the perfect time to explore these places.

If you’re more of the outdoorsy type, there’s an island in BC with beaches and turquoise waters that give off Hawaiian tropical vibes, and there’s a town in Alberta with a magnificent backdrop of the mountains.

There are also lots of quaint small towns that are big on personality and hospitality. Whatever you choose, it’s certainly a great way to learn more about this beautiful country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hornby Island (@hornbyisland)

When you think of BC, you don’t exactly think about tropical, summery vibes, but that’s exactly what this island offers.

Surrounded by the Salish Sea, Hornby Island is known for its beautiful beaches and laid-back atmosphere, which are ideal for those who want to slow down and unwind. You can relax on the sandy beaches or explore the fun trails dotted around the island for hiking or biking. Overall, the summer community here is truly thriving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yiming Chen (@armadillo)

It’s hard to beat the majestic, jaw-dropping views of the Rockies, making Canmore the perfect place for those Instagrammable summer views. The town, home to around 16,000 people, offers fantastic summer views.

Plan a hike or grab a pizza by the slice at Bella Crusta. If you’re in the mood for a little retail therapy, stop at Project A or The Tin Box for some unique finds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elora & Fergus Tourism (@elorafergus)

If you’re looking for small-town charm, you’ll find plenty of it in Elora. There’s a reason why it was one of Travel + Leisure‘s picks for the best small towns in Canada. This vibrant town features 19th-century buildings, plenty of shops and restaurants, and several activities, such as unwinding at the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa or hiking along the Victoria Park Trail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maple Creek, SK (@maplecreeksask)

Step back in time in Maple Creek, which, according to its tourism website, used to be a place where “cowboys rose with the sun and whiskey traders brewed their own mix, a place where the Indigenous Peoples moved with the buffalo.”

There’s the Grotto Gardens Family Fun Farm for kids and Rafter R. Brewing for the grown-ups. History buffs can also take an hour-long guided tour where you can learn about the community’s Old Cowtown Heritage District.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Augustlohan (@augustlohan)

Souris is known for its Swinging Bridge and museums like the Souris Railway Museum.

While there, check out the Souris Agate Pits, which boasts deposits of semi-precious gems. Geologists have been mystified by artifacts in the area, such as fossils, mammoths, and the teeth of Equuleus, ice-age horses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ville de Baie-Saint-Paul (@villedebaiesaintpaul)

When it comes to quaint towns, Quebec has plenty to choose from, but Baie-Saint-Paul certainly stands out for its art scene. Walk along the streets, and you’ll encounter street performers and acrobats.

Pop into one of the city’s many art galleries or stop for a sweet treat at Boulangerie Laurentide Inc. Fun fact: it’s the birthplace of the famous entertainment company Cirque du Soleil.

Do you have any recommendations for Canadians looking to explore beautiful domestic destinations? Please leave them in the comments below.