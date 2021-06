BC-based restaurant group pulls "offensive" cocktails from menus after backlash

After receiving some backlash over certain drinks on its menus, the Joseph Richard Group (JRG) has made some amendments to the offerings in the restaurants and pubs it operates.

A representative for the group’s restaurants told Daily Hive that the Redheaded Sl#t, Liquid Cocaine, Sicilian Kiss, and Irish Car Bomb cocktails have been taken off all menus after recent complaints called for their removal.

Karen Renaud, Director of Marketing and Communications for JRG, said the group has been very diligent when making sure “new menu items are named in a way that is not offensive to any individuals or groups of people,” over the last year.