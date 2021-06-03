New concept food court at The Amazing Brentwood mall opens (PHOTOS)

A new wave of dining, retail, and entertainment offerings at The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) shopping mall, next to SkyTrain’s Brentwood Town Centre Station in Burnaby, are in sight, now that an end to the pandemic is within reach.

Mall operators provided Daily Hive Urbanized with a tour on Tuesday of the latest progress on this phase of the redevelopment.

Just a day prior, TAB’s new Tables food court opened within a second level expansion attached to the existing indoor mall.

Tables brings in a food hall-inspired layout for its businesses, with island units for some of the tenants and a wide variety of seating configurations. The food court’s west side is enclosed by a floor-to-ceiling glass wall that brings in ample natural light, and provides diners with views of the street activity below.

So far, four tenants in the food court have opened, including Soon Coffee (a new brand by Calgary-based Mongram Coffee) and Yugo Roll and Bowl, and Chatime.

Four more businesses are anticipated to open in Tables before the end of this week, and another two sometime next week.

In total, there will be 19 food and dining options at TAB just within the food court area. All of the units have already been leased, but some of the tenants have experienced delays with building out their units due to the pandemic and a shortage of trades people.

Other prominent businesses that can be expected for Tables include Japadog, Kaneko Hannosuke, Bubble Waffle Cafe, Glorious Bao & Fried Rice, Bona Fide Chinese BBQ, Parsley Berliner Doner Kebab, and Saboten Japanese Cutlet.

Nat’s Kitchen & Tap House at the western end of the food court is a new concept for the White Spot chain, offering an elevated, modern, sit-down restaurant. Its opening is anticipated for September, which is when all businesses in Tables are expected to be operational.

The food court has a capacity of 780 seats, but currently only 50% of the seating has been brought in due to COVID-19 health safety restrictions. There is also an outdoor patio space at the eastern end.

Tables is accessible from multiple access points from the indoor mall, as well as a newly opened enclosed glass foot bridge from the redevelopment’s Grand Lobby atrium.

The Grand Lobby is designed to be a high foot traffic hub into TAB’s interior experiences, serving as the primary entrance into Cineplex’s The Rec Room entertainment centre on the second level, and Cineplex VIP Theatres and the Evolve Strength fitness gym on the third level.

This will be Metro Vancouver’s first The Rec Room, spanning a floor area of 40,000 sq ft with a capacity for up to 1,300 guests. There will be nearly 100 arcade and video game machines, a casual sit-down dining restaurant called Three10, and The Shed for quick bites and drinks. Multiple screens across the entertainment centre will enable the live screening of sports events.

Cineplex is aiming to open The Rec Room at TAB sometime this summer, but this depends on the relaxation of health restrictions. Chinese restaurant HaiDiLao Hotpot is also located on the same level, between The Rec Room entrance and the foot bridge.

Up above, the adults-only Cineplex VIP Theatres will have five screens, offering dedicated dining and bar space as well as luxurious in-seat dining.

Small Victory cafe has a central space within the redevelopment, located on the ground level of the Grand Lobby, with both indoor and outdoor entrances.

As for further major additions to the mall’s outdoor retail, Sephora had a soft opening earlier this week and is slated to stage its grand opening on Friday. The flagship H&M store with Metro Vancouver’s first H&M Home is set to open later this month.

Urban Outfitters is expected to open on August 1, while La Taqueria at the main plaza — with its own wrap-around outdoor patio — will likely open in late 2021.

Cactus Club Cafe had previously planned to open a two-storey flagship location with a rooftop patio at the main plaza, but the mall confirmed last month that the restaurant chain had withdrawn from the property. A new restaurant operator is being sought to fill the space.

Also at the main plaza, Chinese restaurant Neptune Seafood will have a second level location, also with a rooftop patio.

At the opposite corner of the main plaza, facing the prominent intersection of Lougheed Highway and Willingdon Avenue, an aptly named “glass box” — an upper level enclosed by glass on all sides — is dedicated as a pop-up space for temporary retailers and product launches.

Some of the businesses that have already opened include Nike, Adidas, Sporting Life, Body Energy Club, OEB Breakfast, and Starbucks, which is stacked over a yet-to-be-opened, two-level McDonalds next to the SkyTrain station.

As for the residential component of TAB, sales for Tower 5 with over 500 condominiums are slated to begin over the coming weeks.

The developer also recently submitted a development application for Tower 6, which will include 369 condominiums, 74 rental homes, and over 30,000 sq ft of commercial space to expand TAB’s outdoor retail and restaurant offerings.

The first phase of TAB at the southwest corner of the 28-acre property saw the completion of twin 611-foot-tall, 56-storey residential towers, which are some of the tallest buildings in the region.

Altogether, the entire redevelopment will be built over four phases, featuring over 250 stores and restaurants within 1.1 million sq ft of retail space (doubling the existing retail), and 11 residential towers with over 6,000 homes combined.