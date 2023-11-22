Sonder Cafe quietly takes over former Trees Coffee space in Gastown after 12 years
Vancouver is a city full of cafes, and a new one is joining the mix. Sonder Cafe took the place of Trees Coffee in Gastown last month.
While you’ll no longer be able to get Trees’ famous cheesecake here, Sonder is offering plenty of sweet (and savoury) foods on its menu from establishments all over Metro Vancouver.
It serves cakes from La Forêt, pastries from Perfecto Cafe, and coffee from JJ Beans and Eada Coffee Roasters, making it a one-stop shop for all your Metro Vancouver favourites.
Sonder also has a selection of breakfast sandwiches for you to enjoy.
You can also expect classic cafe drinks like drip coffee, lattes, teas, and more.
Sonder is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 9 pm and Saturday to Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm.
Sonder Cafe
Address: 321 Water Street, Vancouver