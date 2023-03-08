Earlier this year, we shared that photo-worthy destination La Foret Bakery & Cafe was planning on opening a second outpost in Burnaby. Now, we have more details.

The business has shared that its new space will be located at 6958 Palm Avenue in Burnaby, just a stone’s throw from Royal Oak Station.

This second spot will be launching on April 3, it will mainly serve as a headquarters and a production facility. Hours will be 8 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday.

The concept said patrons can expect a cozy cafe area with Korean-style sandwiches, donuts, pastries, and desserts that aren’t on the menu at the original location.

“We plan to have seatings for you only during the summertime but mainly we will focus on providing takeouts and delivery,” wrote the team.

“In the summertime, we plan to set out some patios where you will enjoy our housemade ice cream.”

In addition to confirming details about the fresh cafe, La Foret also teased that this new spot is a “stepping stone” for future locations and endeavours such as wholesale and catering services.

La Forêt Bakery & Cafe

Address: 6958 Palm Avenue, Burnaby