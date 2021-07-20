The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Sitting down with a cup of perfectly brewed coffee is great any time of day. After all, coffee is more than just a pick-me-up, it’s a way of life for many Vancouverites.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on the must-try dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are 10 great coffee spots in and around Vancouver on the Dished Restaurant Guide. And don’t forget to order yourself a tasty treat or delicious meal while you’re at it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aidan’s Cafe (@aidanscafe)

Aidan’s pours organic coffee beverages and serves up a menu perfect for breakfast and lunch. Try their breakfast sandwiches and Asian-inspired lunch sandwiches and rice bowls at their cafe in downtown Vancouver’s financial district.

Address: 1055 W Hastings Street #120, Vancouver

Phone: 236-991-6613

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grounds for Coffee (@groundsyvr)

Grounds For Coffee is a great place to swing by for a 100 percent premium, ethically sourced, and organic Arabica coffee bean beverage. Don’t forget to pick up one of their beloved cinnamon buns as well when you stop by their locations in Kitsilano and Commercial Drive.

Address: 2088 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-254-3939

Address: 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-224-5282

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everbean Cafe + Community (@everbeancafe)

Everbean sources with local suppliers in mind, making their drinks and treats with fresh beans from 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters in Vancouver, authentic teas from Namasthe Tea Company in Whistler, and organic bread from A Bread Affair in Langley. They also have a number of delectable pastries, either baked in-house or curated from local bakeries in the community.

Address: #106-15331 16th Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-531-3383

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Loafe Café serves the UBC community from the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre. Drop by before class or after campus activities for local Pallet Roasters coffee, fresh-baked pastries, handcrafted sandwiches, seasonal salads, and more to perk up your day.

Address: 6163 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Ciclo Espresso is per se Social Corner’s Italian coffee bar that serves a custom blend of 100 percent Arabica beans that are locally roasted fresh each week. Make sure you try one of their fresh artisanal pastries and traditional paninis.

Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6111

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kooben Langley (@kooben_cafe)

Looking for a coffee shop in downtown Langley? Swing by Kooben Café for a great cup of Joe as well as hearty sandwiches, Frosting Cupcakery famous cupcakes, and their original drinks, all in a comfortable space.

Address: 20411 Fraser Highway, Langley

Phone: 778-278-8832

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre (@wallcentrevancouver)

Café One at Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre serves up great coffee that you can enjoy in their restaurant, on the patio, or in your room during your stay. Don’t forget to check out their extensive menu too, which includes seafood, delicious pasta and salads, and a variety of local creations and comfort food.

Address: 1000 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-893-7362

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winston (@winston.northvan)

Winston is a “food-forward coffee shop” with a selection of caffeinated beverages, specialty coffees, teas, and fresh-squeezed orange juice on the menu. They also offer eats like elevated avocado toast, classic breakfast staples, bowls, sandwiches, and a selection of baked goods.

Address: 228 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-6393



Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar (@uvavancouver)

By day, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is an authentic European-inspired caffé bar that serves traditional Italian flavours with a modern flair. Check out Uva Caffé Bar’s menu created with local and seasonal ingredients including coffees, daily fresh juices, baked goodies, and small plates.

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-632-9560

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forêt Noire Pâtisserie (@foretnoirepatisserie)

Forêt Noire is a modern version of a French patisserie with experienced chefs who prepare perfect desserts on a daily basis. When you’re stopping in for macarons or pastries, treat yourself to a latte, a mocha frappe, or a Café Borgia from their extensive drink menu.

Address: 236 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 236-521-3640

Facebook | Instagram