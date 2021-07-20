Dished Restaurant Guide: 10 great coffee spots in and around Vancouver
Sitting down with a cup of perfectly brewed coffee is great any time of day. After all, coffee is more than just a pick-me-up, it’s a way of life for many Vancouverites.
Here are 10 great coffee spots in and around Vancouver on the Dished Restaurant Guide. And don’t forget to order yourself a tasty treat or delicious meal while you’re at it.
Aidan’s
Aidan’s pours organic coffee beverages and serves up a menu perfect for breakfast and lunch. Try their breakfast sandwiches and Asian-inspired lunch sandwiches and rice bowls at their cafe in downtown Vancouver’s financial district.
Address: 1055 W Hastings Street #120, Vancouver
Phone: 236-991-6613
Grounds for Coffee
Grounds For Coffee is a great place to swing by for a 100 percent premium, ethically sourced, and organic Arabica coffee bean beverage. Don’t forget to pick up one of their beloved cinnamon buns as well when you stop by their locations in Kitsilano and Commercial Drive.
Address: 2088 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-254-3939
Address: 2565 Alma Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-224-5282
Everbean Cafe
Everbean sources with local suppliers in mind, making their drinks and treats with fresh beans from 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters in Vancouver, authentic teas from Namasthe Tea Company in Whistler, and organic bread from A Bread Affair in Langley. They also have a number of delectable pastries, either baked in-house or curated from local bakeries in the community.
Address: #106-15331 16th Avenue, Surrey
Phone: 604-531-3383
Loafe Café
Loafe Café serves the UBC community from the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre. Drop by before class or after campus activities for local Pallet Roasters coffee, fresh-baked pastries, handcrafted sandwiches, seasonal salads, and more to perk up your day.
Address: 6163 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Ciclo Espresso
Ciclo Espresso is per se Social Corner’s Italian coffee bar that serves a custom blend of 100 percent Arabica beans that are locally roasted fresh each week. Make sure you try one of their fresh artisanal pastries and traditional paninis.
Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6111
Kooben Café
Looking for a coffee shop in downtown Langley? Swing by Kooben Café for a great cup of Joe as well as hearty sandwiches, Frosting Cupcakery famous cupcakes, and their original drinks, all in a comfortable space.
Address: 20411 Fraser Highway, Langley
Phone: 778-278-8832
Café One
Café One at Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre serves up great coffee that you can enjoy in their restaurant, on the patio, or in your room during your stay. Don’t forget to check out their extensive menu too, which includes seafood, delicious pasta and salads, and a variety of local creations and comfort food.
Address: 1000 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-893-7362
Winston
Winston is a “food-forward coffee shop” with a selection of caffeinated beverages, specialty coffees, teas, and fresh-squeezed orange juice on the menu. They also offer eats like elevated avocado toast, classic breakfast staples, bowls, sandwiches, and a selection of baked goods.
Address: 228 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 778-340-6393
Uva Caffé Bar
By day, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is an authentic European-inspired caffé bar that serves traditional Italian flavours with a modern flair. Check out Uva Caffé Bar’s menu created with local and seasonal ingredients including coffees, daily fresh juices, baked goodies, and small plates.
Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-9560
Forêt Noire
Forêt Noire is a modern version of a French patisserie with experienced chefs who prepare perfect desserts on a daily basis. When you’re stopping in for macarons or pastries, treat yourself to a latte, a mocha frappe, or a Café Borgia from their extensive drink menu.
Address: 236 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 236-521-3640