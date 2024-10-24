Sorry, oyster lovers: a much-loved Vancouver oyster spot has announced that it will be closing its doors.

Smitty’s Oyster House on Main Street shared it will be closing before reopening as a new concept: Anthem Sound Lounge.

The rebrand marks a new start for owner-operator and long-time restauranteur Matt Thompson, following his recovery from liver transplant surgery two years ago. Thompson is best known for Vancouver restaurants like Park Drive and the now-closed Cannibal Café, just to name a few.

“We’ve had a great run and I thank the team at the OG Smitty’s in Gibsons for being such fantastic partners during my recovery, but I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots as an operator and adding a new feel to this legendary space,” said Thompson. “We’re looking forward to saying farewell to Smitty’s with all our regulars and friends and family this weekend before we unveil our new concept.”

Anthem Sound Lounge will be a neighbourhood bar and lounge experience featuring a list of creative cocktails and craft beer alongside a menu of casual snacks, share plates, handhelds, and Thompson’s pandemic Anthem Pizza project. Customers can expect a cozy and laidback reimagined space with live DJS and “vibes to share.”

But don’t worry, you still have some time with Smitty’s on Main. From Thursday, October 24, to Sunday, October 27, customers can enjoy Happy Hour all week. Additionally, on Sunday, there will be an oyster-shucking competition featuring local all-star shuckers at 6 pm.

Smitty’s fans will also be happy to hear that its Gibson Landing location will remain open.

Anthem Sound Lounge will soft open on Thursday, October 31 and will have a grand opening on Thursday, November 14.

Smitty’s Oyster House on Main Street isn’t the only restaurant that recently changed concepts. The team behind Shameless Buns recently converted its brick-and-mortar location into a New England clam chowder spot.

Anthem Sound Lounge

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver

