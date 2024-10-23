Super Smash Burgers to move to new Vancouver location

It was a sad day when we reported that Glitch Bar & Game Room would be closing this fall. But then we began wondering: What would happen to Super Smash Burgers, which operated a pop-up in the restaurant?

Well, we have some good news for fans of the smash burger spot. Super Smash Burgers confirmed to Dished that it will open as a pop-up inside Donnellan’s Irish Pub, located at 1082 Granville Street.

“We’ll be bringing our signature smash burgers to Donnellan’s, along with some new additions inspired by Irish flavors,” said Joseph Brown, owner of Super Smash Burgers.

“We’re particularly excited about introducing the famous McDonnells Curry Sauce, a beloved staple in Ireland, which we’ll be importing directly for our Irish-inspired burgers and sides. It’s the perfect blend of familiar flavors with a fresh twist!” added Brown.

Another exciting addition to the menu is the return of the Do Good Things Burger.

“Giving back is at the core of our mission, and for November, we’ll be featuring a Lemon and Basil Aioli Smash Burger with creamy Havarti, with $1 from every burger sold donated to the Urban Native Youth Association’s Two-Spirit Program,” said Brown. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to supporting and uplifting the communities we serve.”

Brown said that he aims to soft open the pop-up on November 8, with a planned grand reopening on November 30.

Plus, to kick things off, the smash burger spot will offer 20% off your first order at the new location if you order directly through its Table QR Code system.

“We’d like to express our gratitude to our loyal fans for their patience and support during this transition. We’re looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to welcome everyone back,” concluded Brown.

Will you be visiting Super Smash Burgers on opening day? Let us know in the comments.

Super Smash Burgers

Address: 1082 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

