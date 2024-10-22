FoodRestaurant Closings

Romer's Burger Bar to close Kitsilano location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Oct 22 2024, 10:13 pm
Romer's Burger Bar to close Kitsilano location

It’s been a tough year for restaurants, and now another spot, Romer’s Burger Bar, has announced it will be closing its Kitsilano location.

A sign in the restaurant indicates that its final day of operation will be Sunday, October 27.

“We deeply appreciate the support and loyalty of our community over the past decade,” reads the sign. “Serving you has been an absolute privilege, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of your daily lives. It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to this location.”

Romer's Kitsilano

Daily Hive

Romer’s was best known for its wide assortment of burgers made with local, free-range, hormone-free beef from Semlin Ranch in Cache Creek, British Columbia. It also served sourdough pizzas, pasta, and more.

“So many great memories from the day we opened to being on the show You Gotta Eat Here! and our amazing Khatsahlano music festival late night party, it’s been a great time serving up our amazing burgers and more,” continued the restaurant.

Those looking to get their Romer’s burger fix can still visit its other locations in Vancouver, Port Moody, and the recently opened Lynn Valley spot.

Will you miss this burger bar location? Let us know in the comments.

Romer’s Burger Bar Kitsilano

Address: 1873 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop