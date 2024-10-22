It’s been a tough year for restaurants, and now another spot, Romer’s Burger Bar, has announced it will be closing its Kitsilano location.

A sign in the restaurant indicates that its final day of operation will be Sunday, October 27.

“We deeply appreciate the support and loyalty of our community over the past decade,” reads the sign. “Serving you has been an absolute privilege, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of your daily lives. It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to this location.”

Romer’s was best known for its wide assortment of burgers made with local, free-range, hormone-free beef from Semlin Ranch in Cache Creek, British Columbia. It also served sourdough pizzas, pasta, and more.

“So many great memories from the day we opened to being on the show You Gotta Eat Here! and our amazing Khatsahlano music festival late night party, it’s been a great time serving up our amazing burgers and more,” continued the restaurant.

Those looking to get their Romer’s burger fix can still visit its other locations in Vancouver, Port Moody, and the recently opened Lynn Valley spot.

Address: 1873 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

