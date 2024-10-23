We’ve got some sad news for fans of Livia Forno e Vino’s much-loved dinners. The eatery recently shared on Instagram that it will soon be ending its dinner service.

“Well my loves, it’s time for a tough talk. While our daytime business is VERY much alive and well, it’s time for us to focus on that,” shared the restaurant on Instagram.

For those unfamiliar, Livia started offering a Roman-inspired dinner service in 2020, available on Friday and Saturday nights. This included numerous tasty options that owners and husband-wife duo Claire Livia Lassam and Jordan Pires previously described as “deceptively simple Roman food.”

Livia then went on to share that it made this tough decision because of how hard nights have been on the team. The restaurant said the dinners were hard to prep for and hard to staff and that new regulations on foreign workers were already affecting its kitchen staff.

“It’s time to focus on daytime service,” added the restaurant.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Livia’s dinner service. The restaurant said it will still do fun pop-ups and events, but weekly dinners will no longer happen. Plus, you can still enjoy Livia’s Northern Italian-inspired menu for breakfast and lunch from 9 am to 3 pm and its aperitivo menu from 3 to 5 pm from Friday to Sunday. Those looking to get their Livia’s dinner fix have until the end of October for one final meal.

Will you miss Livia’s dinner service? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 1339 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

