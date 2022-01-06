Dine Out Vancouver celebrates 20th anniversary with lineup of epic eats

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

This year marks a special occasion for the city’s famed food scene as Dine Out Vancouver Festival marks its 20th anniversary.

From Friday, January 14 to Monday, January 31, the foodie festival is returning to venues throughout Vancouver, allowing locals to discover unparalleled gastronomic adventures just beyond their doorsteps.

To celebrate its momentous anniversary, Dine Out Vancouver is bringing to the forefront a slew of festival firsts (cue hands raised emoji), giving food lovers every reason to indulge in delectable dishes.

With menus now revealed and reservations open for hundreds of restaurants participating in this year’s Dine Out Vancouver Festival, we’re excited to share some of the highlights you can expect.

First thing’s first: it’s worth noting that many participating eateries will be offering three-course set menus during the festival at four different price ranges: $20 to $29; $30 to$39; $40 to $49; or $50 to $59. Meanwhile, other participating restaurants will be offering tailor-made promotions.

One of the most anticipated events happening as part of the festival is the first-of-its-kind Indigenous Canada Dinner Series. This will see renowned chefs from across the country partner with the culinary team at Salmon n’ Bannock.

Guests will sit at long tables and have the opportunity to learn about culture while enjoying diverse dishes shared by notable Enoch Cree, Algonquin, Inuvialuk, and Odawa chefs, who will be travelling to Vancouver especially for the event, with special ingredients in tow.

The series, which is set to take place over four consecutive evenings, is happening as part of the Vancouver World Chef Exchange in this year’s Dine Out Vancouver Festival.

Another first on the roster this year is the seasonal farm-to-plate tasting menu available at The Acorn on Main Street. The restaurant’s chef Devon Latte is welcoming chef Derek Gray of Row Fourteen at Klippers Organics Farm for this exclusive culinary partnership.

Those in attendance will be able to experience a mouthwatering plant-forward, multi-course dinner. But that’s not all; Yannick Bernaerts, the sommelier at The Acorn, will be offering distinctive, playful beverage pairings to complement each dish.

If you’re as stoked as we are about the new Dine Out Vancouver Festival offerings this year, you’ll be pleased to learn about the other events that check the boxes for incredible eats and interactive features.

This extends to an event that’s as good as it sounds: Gelato 101. In this gelato-making class, attendees will discover what it takes to make artisan gelato and sorbetto in the classic Italian method.

Is the ocean more your vibe? You could check out Sea Foraging with Chef Robin Kort. This event will take you through what can be sustainably caught in BC’s oceans without a boat. Afterwards, guests will be treated to hot foraged chowder on the shore.

Among our favourite aspects of Dine Out Vancouver Festival is the fact that there’s something for everyone. This year, locals can do everything from join a Chinese dumpling cooking class to take a tour around Chinatown, embark on a distillery adventure or have dinner at a theatre.

There’s also going to be a food truck festival called Street Food City taking place outside the Vancouver Art Gallery. Filled with favourite eats crafted by the people behind the city’s best food trucks, this is another event you won’t want to miss.

If you wish to make a night of your Dine Out Vancouver Festival experience, why not turn it into a foodie getaway? When you book a stay at a participating hotel in downtown Vancouver, you’ll get a $50 Mastercard Gift Card that can be used towards a culinary experience or a Dine Out menu. Not bad, huh?

Restaurants participating in this year’s Dine Out Vancouver Festival extravaganza will be adhering to health and safety protocols to keep staff and guests safe. Please note that proof of vaccination will be required at all dine-in restaurants per guidelines set out by BC’s Provincial Health Officer.

To learn more, view the full menu lineup, or make a reservation, visit dineoutvancouver.com. For the latest updates, check out the festival on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, or search the hashtag #DOVF.

When: January 14 to 31, 2022

Where: Various venues throughout Vancouver

Tickets: Prices vary — Reservations can be made online

