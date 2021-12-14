A glitzy celeb-approved Vancouver hotel just made a new global ranking

Locals in Vancouver at the Winter Reflections Patio knocking back holiday cocktails this season might be surprised to hear that the hotel they’re visiting is considered one of the best in the world.

Condé Nast Traveler revealed its 2022 Gold List on December 9. It’s a travel editor-curated ranking of the best global hotels and resorts.

The Rosewood Hotel Georgia was the only Canadian hotel that made the list this year, which could make it the best hotel in Canada.

“I stepped outside of the hotel to walk my dog, turned the corner, and practically ran into Jennifer Lopez,” wrote CN Traveler’s Jayme Moye, who stayed at the hotel. Lopez was in Vancouver in 2021 to film The Mother.

But they’re not the only celeb who loves to stay here.

“In the 1927 Lobby Lounge, framed photos covering the dark wood walls remind you of who, exactly, has been here before—Marlene Dietrich, Katharine Hepburn, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis Presley,” wrote CN Traveler.

The reason why the hotel is loved so much by CN Traveler is more than its celebrity factor.

The historic hotel’s well-preserved architecture, original marble floors, oversized spa-style bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling Vancouver views were all mentioned as highlights.

You can check out The Gold List 2022 on CN Traveler to learn more and get some travel staycation inspiration.