Here’s some good news for breakfast lovers in and around Langley: popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. is finally gearing up to open there soon.

The Calgary-based brand opened its first BC location in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood in 2019 before launching outposts at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby and North and West Vancouver.

Now, a new OEB location will be opening at Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s all-new entertainment area development, The Courtyard.

The OEB team told Dished the new Langley destination is aiming to open to the public on March 20.

Once it launches, this location will be open daily from 7 am to 3 pm.

Other confirmed eateries opening at The Courtyard include AO Ramen, Chachi’s, Good Taco, Trattoria Italian Kitchen, and Tap & Barrel.

OEB Breakfast Co. Langley

Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre – 19705 Fraser Highway #545, Langley

Phone: 778-277-3447