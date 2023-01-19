The team over at Tap & Barrel has been busy!

The brand just revealed that in addition to its location coming to Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood it will be launching an outpost at Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

Tap & Barrel will be joining The Courtyard, the mall’s newly developed area, as the anchor tenant.

Set to open in late 2023/early 2024, the new location from the brand will be its seventh come launch.

Tap & Barrel also operates locations in Vancouver’s Olympic Village, the Convention Centre, and on Granville Island, as well as a restaurant at North Vancouver’s Shipyards and a new spot in South Surrey.

“We are thrilled that Tap & Barrel will be joining The Courtyard as one of the many food and beverage options in this new food precinct,” says Larissa Jacobson-Rooke, vice president, retail leasing, at QuadReal Property Group.

“They will be in good company alongside AO Ramen, Chachi’s, Good Taco, OEB Breakfast Co., and Trattoria Italian Kitchen to name a few. THE COURTYARD is the next step in providing our Willowbrook customers a broad range of culinary options and Tap & Barrel is a perfect fit with its strong focus on genuine hospitality and immense experience operating indoor-outdoor dining concepts.”

Tap & Barrel’s new Langley location will sprawl over 14,000 sq ft and feature two levels, including a year-round rooftop patio with epic views of Mount Baker, Golden Ears, and other local mountains.

There will also be a lower-level patio adjacent to The Courtyard, where guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment and events happening.

“We can’t wait to bring Tap & Barrel to even more communities across the Lower Mainland, where we can share our love of hospitality and supporting our local BC purveyors,” says Tap & Barrel Founder and CEO Daniel Frankel.

“As a locally born and bred company, we are dedicated to bringing people together to create meaningful and memorable experiences in unique spaces that inspire dialogue and connection. We are so excited to open our doors and welcome the community of Langley into our home.”

We’ll keep you posted as more info is revealed on this one, stay tuned!

Tap & Barrel — Langley