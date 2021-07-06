Willowbrook Shopping Centre has revealed plans for an expansion and it’s set to break ground this month.

The Langley retail destination will add 27,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor space to an all-new area that’s been dubbed The Courtyard.

The Courtyard will feature an entertainment area and it will also bring 10 new food and beverage options to the Fraser Valley.

Among the first confirmed eateries are AO Ramen, Chachi’s, Good Taco, Trattoria Italian Kitchen, and OEB Breakfast Co.

Design features at the development include a fire pit, a water feature, and enhanced landscaping and lounge areas.

“We are building for the future of the Langley community and looking forward with a positive lens,” says Larissa Jacobson, Vice President, Retail Leasing, QuadReal Property Group.

“We’re excited about the new development; this is the next step in curating Willowbrook’s unique offerings.”

The Courtyard is slated to open in summer 2022, we’ll keep you posted as more details are released.

All renderings courtesy Willowbrook Shopping Centre.