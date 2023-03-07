Interactive and immersive dining experiences have been making their mark in Vancouver over the last few years – a Beauty and the Beast cocktail pop-ups and mini golf-themed bars being just a couple of examples.

Last fall, Dished shared that a very unique experience would be heading to Vancouver soon, with its main draw being Karen-level rudeness, and finally some official dates and a location for this very unique experience has been announced.

Karen’s Diner is brought to us from the same Australia-based brand that organizes Hidden pop-up experiences around the world, but this time the experience you’re paying for is a bunch of rude “Karens” as servers.

The concept is a 1950s-style diner, and the food on offer includes either a chicken sandwich, a beef burger, or a veggie burger, as well as fries and a soft drink.

In Vancouver, the Karen’s Diner experience will be running for only a short window of time from May 13 to the 21.

The pop-up experience will be taking over the space at Zawa Restaurant at 920 Commercial Drive.

Karen’s Diner is already operating in several Australian cities, the UK, and the US, and will be launching in Victoria later this month as well.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are non-refundable.

Recruit your friends to tag along for a different kind of old-school diner experience – just don’t complain to the manager.

When: May 13 to 21, 2023

Where: Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Drive

Tickets: $55 per person