Sound the alarms because we have officially entered spooky season, and with that comes a bunch of spooky and/or cozy events to enjoy.

Whether you want to explore some scary cool bars or kick back with a Beetlejuice-themed afternoon tea, there are so many events in and around Vancouver you won’t want to miss.

One-time-only

Head over to Hawksworth for a special collaborative culinary experience with celebrated Canadian chef Ron McKinlay from Canoe restaurant in Toronto and chefs David Hawksworth, Sylvain Assie, and Marissa Gonzalez.

Standout dishes will include chef McKinlay’s Wild Mushroom Pithivier accompanied by sweetbreads, braised trotter, cauliflower, and chef Hawksworth’s West Coast mussels with halibut mousseline, farm spinach, and velouté.

When: October 2

Where: Hawksworth Restaurant — 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $198 per person

Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.

The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of beer.

When: October 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online

Dive into the theory and broaden your understanding on what happens when you mix flour and water along with fresh eggs and oil. Explore the technique of pasta lamination and how to turn it into fan-favourites like linguine, fettuccine, and pappardelle. Chef will also teach you how to make stuffed pastas like ravioli, tortellini, and more.

When: October 5

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $185

Join acclaimed winemaker and viticulturist Severine Pinte for a journey through the unique flavours of Okanagan wines, complimented by a menu from Botanists executive chef Hector Laguna. Expect uni, venison, striped seabass, and Iberico pork all paired to enhance the nuances of the wines.

When: October 9

Where: Botanist — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $299

This intimate event will feature a multi-course menu crafted by corporate executive chef Dennis Peckham. Each dish will be perfectly paired with a wine from Austin Hope Winery. The menu includes spot prawn bisque, smoked brisket, whole roasted porterhouse, Riley’s “Twix” Bar, and more.

When: October 10

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Riley’s Fish and Steak — 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $175

Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.

There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, September 30. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult, though they must still register for a ticket. Purchase online

Put on your stretchy pants for this good old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by The Pie Hole. Two contests will determine who can eat the most pie, with the winner earning a $300 Metropolis at Metrotown gift card.

When: October 19

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown Grand Court — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

Just in time for Halloween, Cassandra Cake Co. is hosting a Beetlejuice High Tea. Enjoy themed decor and specially crafted food and drinks, such as sandworm trifle, shrunken head cookies, netherworld sliders, and “it’s showtime” mimosas.

When: October 27

Time: Seatings at 10 am, noon, and 2 pm

Where: Cassandra Cake Co. — 2331 Marpole Avenue #105, Port Coquitlam

Cost: $79.95

Recurring

Rosie’s x Main Street Brewing Oktoberfest Pop-up

Main Street Brewing is joining forces with Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse for an epic Oktoberfest pop-up featuring delicious craft beers and food.

It all starts on September 21 and goes until October 6. Customers can expect a special menu featuring Rosie’s take on Bavarian classics alongside Oktoberfest beers from Main Street Brewing.

When: September 21 to October 6

Where: Main Street Brewing Tap Room — 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar that returns every year, has just shared its lineup of locations around Canada for this October, including stops in Vancouver, Whistler, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto.

The Vancouver event will debut on Tuesday, October 1 and run through Halloween at The Butcher and Bullock downtown.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

