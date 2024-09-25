S+L Kitchen and Bar closes South Surrey location
It’s been a rough year for the restaurant industry, and another spot has unfortunately announced it has closed.
S+L Kitchen’s South Surrey location has closed as of September 25.
“We have loved being a part of the South Surrey community and we look forward to serving you again soon!” shared the restaurant on a note at the door of the now-closed restaurant.
Dished reached out to the Joseph Richard Group of Companies (JRG), which owns S+L and other spots like The Henry, Oak and Thorne, and The Buck and Eat.
“Unfortunately, that location, post-pandemic, has been a challenge. We looked at a number of options, but ultimately, it made the most economic sense to focus our efforts on our other locations,” shared co-founder and CEO of JRG Ryan Moreno. “Thankfully, no other locations are planned to close. While we continue to work through these challenging economic times, we’ve got a great team here and we’re all very optimistic for what’s to come.”
Thankfully, this means fans of S+L will still be able to visit its Langley and Abbotsford locations.
At the start of 2024, JRG quietly closed Livelyhood, a Port Moody restaurant best known for its comfort eats. The group also filed for creditor protection back in July 2023
- You might also like:
- Yes, chef: "The Bear" star is heading to Vancouver this fall
- Sneak Peek: Inside Vancouver's new modern Chinese restaurant & bar
- 2 Vancouver restaurants make list of best fine dining spots in all of Canada
Will you miss this upscale casual eatery? Let us know in the comments.
S+L Kitchen and Bar
Address: 16051 24th Avenue, Surrey
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok