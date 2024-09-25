It’s been a rough year for the restaurant industry, and another spot has unfortunately announced it has closed.

S+L Kitchen’s South Surrey location has closed as of September 25.

“We have loved being a part of the South Surrey community and we look forward to serving you again soon!” shared the restaurant on a note at the door of the now-closed restaurant.

Dished reached out to the Joseph Richard Group of Companies (JRG), which owns S+L and other spots like The Henry, Oak and Thorne, and The Buck and Eat.

“Unfortunately, that location, post-pandemic, has been a challenge. We looked at a number of options, but ultimately, it made the most economic sense to focus our efforts on our other locations,” shared co-founder and CEO of JRG Ryan Moreno. “Thankfully, no other locations are planned to close. While we continue to work through these challenging economic times, we’ve got a great team here and we’re all very optimistic for what’s to come.”

Thankfully, this means fans of S+L will still be able to visit its Langley and Abbotsford locations.

At the start of 2024, JRG quietly closed Livelyhood, a Port Moody restaurant best known for its comfort eats. The group also filed for creditor protection back in July 2023

Will you miss this upscale casual eatery? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 16051 24th Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok