14 epic food deals you can score with your Compass Card
Many people in Metro Vancouver rely on public transit to get to work, school, or anywhere else. But did you know you can get discounts at some of your favourite places if you show proof of fare?
From free appetizers and 50% off beer flights to two-for-one afternoon teas, here are all the places you can get deals from with your Compass Card.
All these discounts require your Compass Card or proof of same-day fare, so don’t forget them.
Fairmont Vancouver Airport
Two-for-one afternoon tea at Globe@YVR. This offer is not valid for any special event teas, reservations are required, and a maximum of two offers are redeemable per table of four or more.
Address: Vancouver International Airport — 3111 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond
Beere Brewing Company
Compass Card holders can enjoy 10% off their bill.
Address: 312 Esplanade E, North Vancouver
Strange Fellows Brewing
You’ll get a 20% discount on all glasses of beer, growler fills, and flights of beer.
Address: 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Lazzez’s Grill
Free appetizer when you order two drinks and two entrees per table.
Address: 2786 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam
Parallel 49 Brewing
Offers a 50% discount on tasting flights and 10% discount on food.
Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Russell Brewing Company
Offers a 20% discount on food, drink, and merch.
Address: 13018 80 Avenue, Surrey
Stanley’s Bar & Grill
Offers a 20% discount on all food and beverages.
Address: 610 Pipeline Road, Vancouver
The Raving Gamer Bistro
Free appetizer when you order two drinks and two entrees per table.
Address: 5735 203 Street, unit 106, Langley
B&D Authentic Viet Cuisine
Offers 10$ off any bill over $50.
Address: 7090 Kingsway, Burnaby
Cakes n Sweets
Offers a two-for-one cupcake deal.
Address: 2773 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam
Container Brewing
Offers 20% off all in-house beer and merchandise. However, this offer cannot be combined with other promotions or Happy Hour.
Address: 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Dageraad Brewing
Take 20% off all Dageraad draught and growler fills (does not apply to food, off-sales, merch, guest taps, ciders, or other packaged beverages)
Address: 3191 Thunderbird Crescent #114, Burnaby
Grounds & Greens Cafe
Receive a free s’mores cookie ($5.75) for every bowl ($19.50) purchased.
Address: 1369 Johnston Road, White Rock
Participating restaurants and offers are constantly changing, so be sure to check the TransLink website for up-to-date information before checking out these deals.
