Heads up, Langley: Sing Sing Beer Bar is making its way out to you.

The much-loved Vancouver spot is opening an outpost in Langley’s newly constructed Courtyard at Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

For those unfamiliar, Sing Sing is best known for its pizza, pho, and comfort favourites. It’s a no-brainer if you’re also after drinks and good times.

A representative from Sing Sing told Dished that the new location will feature a similar vibe and menu as its other spots. It will seat 75 inside and 75 outside, with most of its outside seating found on a four-season patio. Sing Sing Willowbrook is expected to open in spring 2025.

In May 2024, Sing Sing opened a new Commercial Drive location, boasting a large south-facing patio overlooking Grandview Park.

But there’s more good news. Freehouse Collective (the hospitality wing of the Donnelly Group) has announced its plan to restructure and exit the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), which it applied for in May 2023.

“It’s been a long and intense process,” said CEO Jeff Donnelly, “which is now due to end happily thanks to our determination and the remarkable patience of our principal creditor BMO.”

Over the last year, the group has been forced to sell several historic Vancouver businesses, such as Cinema Public House, The Railway, and Bimini’s.

The stay of proceedings extension was registered on September 25 and leaves room until November 1 to finalize restructuring terms.

“Our opportunity, with BMO’s support, is to keep this company together and continue to employ our staff, serve our communities, and ensure that great hospitality remains integral to our collective culture,” added Donnelly.

Are you excited about this new Sing Sing location? Let us know in the comments.

