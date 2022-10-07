FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

New Vancouver restaurants you should check out soon

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Oct 7 2022, 10:46 pm
New Vancouver restaurants you should check out soon
Archer bar (Ian Lanterman)

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new restaurants in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

Heritage Asian Eatery — Pender

Heritage Pender

Courtesy Heritage Pender

A popular downtown destination for Far East flavours, Heritage Asian Eatery, has revealed some drool-worthy changes. The 1108 West Pender Street spot unveiled a refreshed interior style inspired by Old Shanghai and a new cocktail menu too.

Address: 1108 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Frying Pan

Frying Pan

Courtesy Frying Pan

The concept, known for its hefty handhelds and comfort eats, has relocated its Gastown brick-and-mortar location to Vancouver’s West End.

Address: 1101 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Archer

Photo: Ian Lanterman

Located at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Angus T — Park Royal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angus T (@angust_vancouver)

Known for its fresh-to-death, buttery, flaky croissants, Angus T soft opened its new outpost at West Vancouver’s Park Royal over the weekend.

While there were some delays, we are so excited this spot is finally open.

Address: Park Royal South Main Street, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-5989

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.