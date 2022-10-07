This city has no shortage of fantastic and authentic Filipino cuisine, and among them is local brand Plato Filipino.

With two locations – one in Vancouver at 5175 Joyce Street and one right at the New Westminster SkyTrain station – Plato is a great spot to grab comforting and home-style Filipino dishes, either to-go or for dine-in.

During a recent visit, Dished had the chance to try a few of Plato’s menu items and check out its New Westminster location, which just opened earlier this spring.

With both buffet-style and a la carte offerings, this spot has numerous dishes to suit nearly every taste, from those missing the flavours back home in the Philippines to folks who are less familiar with the cuisine.

The buffet is also a great option for those on the go who are looking for a quick bite to eat, made even easier by its transit hub location.

As for some of the restaurant’s signature dishes, patrons will find the classic Adobo, made Plato-style, with both chicken and pork in a house-made soy sauce, as well as Ginataan Kalabasa (squash, green beans, and shrimp in a coconut milk-based sauce), and Mechado (a Filipino beef stew).

You can also opt for a few sides here, like fried pork belly or Lumpiang Shanghai rolls (also known as Lumpia), which are deep-fried pork spring rolls.

Plato also serves some of the more well-known Filipino dishes, like Sisig, a dish comprised of chopped pork, onions, and bell peppers, served on a sizzling platter with an egg that you’re meant to mix in right away.

While the menu is definitely pork-heavy, there are also a few seafood options for those who prefer it, like Pinakbet (veggies stewed with a signature shrimp sauce) and Ginataan Langka (Jackfruit with coconut milk, beans, and shrimp).

We highly recommend sticking around for dessert too, especially with options like the deep-fried banana rolls called Turon – ours were served with ube ice cream – and Halo-Halo, perhaps the most iconic sweet Filipino treat.

You can grab Plato’s Halo-Halo to-go, conveniently packed in a cup, but if you dine in be prepared for a big and beautiful serving of everything from shaved ice to sweetened red beans to jellies to purple ube ice cream to corn flakes on top. Literally translating to “mix-mix,” this dessert is meant to be mixed up before you eat it, ensuring every bite has a little bit of everything.

With a display case packed with plenty of grab-and-go options and a steaming buffet table that is a feast for the eyes, the only tricky thing is deciding what to try here – luckily, the staff are more than willing to help you decide and let you know what pairs well together.

We felt so welcomed during our visit and left feeling very full – a sign of a true neighbourhood food gem if you ask us.

Plato Filipino – New Westminster

Address: 892 Carnarvon Street #100, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-6747

Instagram