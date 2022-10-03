Angus T Park Royal officially opens its doors in West Vancouver
Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened in Yaletown back in 2018, and now the much-loved purveyor has finally launched its second location.
Known for its fresh-to-death, buttery, flaky croissants, Angus T soft opened its new outpost at West Vancouver’s Park Royal over the weekend.
While there were some delays, we are so excited this spot is finally open.
You can now stop by for a sweet or savoury treat from the concept. All pastries are hand-crafted in-house daily using ingredients sourced from both Europe and Vancouver.
- You might also like:
- A haunted house pop-up bar is happening this October
- Trevor Noah indulges in Canada's favourite food while in Toronto (PHOTOS)
- Boozy Halloween pop-up reveals opening date in Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
In addition to croissants, patrons can expect cinnamon buns, seasonal delights, and coffee.
Be sure to pop by the next time you’re in the neighbourhood!
View this post on Instagram
Angus T — Park Royal
Address: Park Royal South Main Street, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-5989