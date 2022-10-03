Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened in Yaletown back in 2018, and now the much-loved purveyor has finally launched its second location.

Known for its fresh-to-death, buttery, flaky croissants, Angus T soft opened its new outpost at West Vancouver’s Park Royal over the weekend.

While there were some delays, we are so excited this spot is finally open.

You can now stop by for a sweet or savoury treat from the concept. All pastries are hand-crafted in-house daily using ingredients sourced from both Europe and Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus T (@angust_vancouver)

In addition to croissants, patrons can expect cinnamon buns, seasonal delights, and coffee.

Be sure to pop by the next time you’re in the neighbourhood!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus T (@angust_vancouver)

Angus T — Park Royal

Address: Park Royal South Main Street, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-5989