Vancouverites get pretty dang excited about sweet new spots opening up, and here’s another one to anticipate: Donuteria is launching a new concept in Vancouver.

The New Westminster-based donut spot is officially bringing something fresh to Vancouver.

The brand, which is known for its signature brioche-style bites, teased the announcement on Tuesday.

Known for its sweet and savoury bakery products made daily, Donuteria opened its doors in New West just over one year ago

Now, the team has shared a bit more info with us. We’re told it’s planning on setting up shop in both Vancouver and Burquitlam.

The former will be a new brick-and-mortar concept (different from the Donuteria we know), while the latter will be a permanent location for the Donuteria food truck.

According to the brand, Main Street will be the lucky area to get the Vancouver outpost.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as more details are released.