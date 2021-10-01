Best pie in Vancouver to try at least once
Best pie in Vancouver, where you at? Well actually, we’re here to answer our own question, as we’ve compiled a list of top-notch spots to get your fill of spectacular pies.
Dinner parties, post-breakup cheer-up sessions, Bachelor in Paradise finales, and of course, holiday feasts and celebrations – these are all occasions that call for a delicious slice (or entire) pie.
- See also:
-
No matter what flavour you’re craving and no matter how you slice it, here are some spots for the best pie in and around Vancouver.
Tartine Bread and Pies
View this post on Instagram
Tartine’s products are delicious, simple, and baked in-house on a daily basis. All items on the menu are reasonably priced. Be sure to check out their sour cherry, raspberry rhubarb ginger, and rhubarb sour cream crumble.
Address: 770 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7437
Address: 1069 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7427
Savary Island Pie Company
View this post on Instagram
Situated in West Vancouver, Savary Island Pie Company is a quiet little joint that’s doing everything right with their pies. Notable menu items include a chicken curry pot pie and their lemon buttermilk pie with berries.
Address: 1533 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-926-4021
The Pie Shoppe
View this post on Instagram
The Pie Shoppe is technically an awesome pie window. Find it open Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 pm and weekends from noon to 5 pm. These pies are made by hand in East Vancouver using only the highest quality ingredients.
Address: 1875 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-338-6646
The Pie Hole
View this post on Instagram
Now with two locations, The Pie Hole is a total no-brainer when it comes to pie cravings and special occasions. This spot is known for serving up incredible seasonal and themed show-stopping pies too.
Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-1000
Address: 7832 6th Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-7437
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Gabi & Jules
View this post on Instagram
We love this Port Moody pie shop, and chances are if you’ve had one of their handmade pies, you do too. Pro tip: Gabi & Jules now delivers across Metro Vancouver.
Address: 2302B Clarke Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-492-4226
Aphrodite’s Organic Cafe & Pie Shop
View this post on Instagram
Aphrodite’s Pie Shop is a long-standing institution that opened back in 2003. Diners can order a wide variety of flavours in both a classic crust as well as a gluten-friendly and vegan crust. For anyone stopping by, their chocolate raspberry cream pie and chocolate banana cream pie are staples.
Pie Shop
Address: 3598 West 4 Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-738-5879
Cafe and Market
Address: 3605 West 4 Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-733-8308
Flourist Bakery, Mill & Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Flourist is a delightful bakery cafe that also happens to mill its own flour in-house. Naturally, the bread takes centre stage here, but Flourist’s pies are not to be missed.
Address: 3433 Commercial Street, Vancouver
Purebread
View this post on Instagram
Purebread is pretty much the ultimate place to head for baked goods in Vancouver, and while you’re eating its piles and piles of freshly baked brownies, cookies, and loaves with your eyes, be sure not to miss their full-size pies.
Address: 5 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9001
Address: 159 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-8060
Address: 2887 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9670
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Temper Chocolate and Pastry
Located in Dundarave in West Vancouver, Temper specializes in pastries with a European flair. Although they’re usually best known for their cakes, chocolates, and confections, they’ll be offering specially made pies for the upcoming holidays.
Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
A La Mode Pie
View this post on Instagram
This takeaway counter specializes in both sweet and savoury pies. Located in Granville Island Public Market, this spot is a no-brainer for pies.
Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-8335
With files from Vincent Plana