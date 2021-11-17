New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.

Nancy Go Yaya Eating House

This cafeteria-inspired concept in Chinatown should be at the top of your to-eat list if you haven’t visited already. Open Thursday to Monday from 9 am to 4 pm, folks who head here can expect dishes like Kaya Toast, Pandan Chiffon Cake, and Laksa. Nancy Go Yaya is first come, first served, so plan accordingly.

Address: 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6181

Winterlust at H Tasting Lounge is almost officially back in action, and Dished Vancouver was the first to check out the stunning upgraded offering ahead of its launch. The enchanting winter delight is located on the patio at The Westin Bayshore in Coal Harbour. The space is known for its top-notch views and close proximity to the Vancouver Seawall.

Address: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

This new spot nestled in Vancouver House specializes in crêpes and cider. Patrons can expect an assortment of galettes de sarrasin (savoury buckwheat crêpes) and sweet crėpes complete with vegan and vegetarian options.

Address: Continental Street, Vancouver

This new concept from the founders of DL Chicken and urban streetwear entrepreneur and art collector Zach Wilcox is now open at 1111 Commercial Drive. Customers can expect to find sweet and savoury treats, made-to-order tricked-out hot dogs, loaded nachos, and house-made beverages at this spot.

Address: 1111 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Much-loved Commercial Drive spot Kin Kao has officially opened its sister restaurant in Mount Pleasant: Kin Kao Song. Located at 317 E Broadway in the former location of The Black Lodge, the eatery is now open Thursday to Monday from 5 to 10 pm, offering delicious eats, natural wine, craft beer, and house cocktails.

Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver

