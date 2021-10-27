It’s no secret Vancouverites are big fans of patios, but one spot in town has really gone above and beyond to make sure its seasonal outdoor space is seriously stellar this year.

Winterlust at H Tasting Lounge is almost officially back in action, and Dished Vancouver was the first to check out the stunning upgraded offering ahead of its launch.

The enchanting winter delight is located on the patio at The Westin Bayshore in Coal Harbour. The space is known for its top-notch views and close proximity to the Vancouver Seawall.

They said this year the setup for Winterlust was going to be better than ever before, and we can confirm that.

Guests are invited to step into the all-new, Insta-worthy heated Alpine-inspired domes and cozy up next to Nordic-themed decor, including fluffy pillows and throws.

Each dome is 8′-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. You can book them for up to eight people per reservation.

Did we mention you can actually choose your own music this year? Each dome is outfitted with speakers and a tablet where diners can control the playlist, as well as the level of heat and light.

New this year, the domes will be available for breakfast bookings on Saturdays and Sundays.

A $64 three-course menu with feature options like Truffle Toast, Lobster Benedict, Smoked Ham Hock Hash, and Pumpkin Spice Pancakes will be up for order during this service.

If mornings aren’t your jam and you’re aiming to book a dome for lunch or dinner, you are in for a serious treat.

Restaurant Sous Chef, Homer Baisa (the successor of Chef Shaun Maclean), has crafted a new menu full of globally-inspired delights with a Pacific Northwest twist such as Smoked Bison Tartar, Ahi Tuna Tataki on crispy rice cakes, and the ridiculously good Prawn and Scallop Ceviche made with coconut milk, calamansi, pickled chilli, avocado, mango, cilantro, and chive oil.

Other standouts we tried during our visit included the Beef Striploin, Miso Glazed Sablefish, and dome-exclusive Caviar Donuts.

Foodies can indulge in the Tomahawk Steak and the Tomahawk Surf & Turf as well. Both are exclusive to guests in the domes.

We’d recommend you end your Winterlust experience on a sweet note with H Tasting Lounge’s signature Cotton Candy Tree or the Warm Apple Galette served with Uno pumpkin gelato.

When it comes to sips, you will not be disappointed.

In addition to BC wines, local brews, and spirit-free mocktails, the boozy beverage selection here is just as much fun to look at as it is to drink.

From Bobby’s a Cinephile, aka a popcorn-inspired cocktail that actually arrives in a bag of our favourite salty movie snack, to the Nordic Alchemy, a honey-infused creation topped with Baby’s Breath, there’s an awesome array of libations to check out during Winterlust.

The Dolce Di Papi, a Mexican-inspired White Russian, and the Balrog’s Demise, a Lord of the Rings-inspired Tiki cocktail, are also must-tries.

Reservations for this highly anticipated seasonal event are now open — book from October 28, 2021, through winter 2022.

Please note reservations for December 24, 25, and 31 will be released at a later date.

Winterlust operating hours will be Monday to Friday from 11:30 am and 11:30 pm and weekends from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm.

The minimum spend varies depending on service and the booking date.

Be sure to book so you don’t miss out on this must-try dining experience. You won’t forget it anytime soon!

When: October 28, 2021, through winter 2022

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations