5 exciting new places to eat in Burnaby

While there have been plenty of unfortunate restaurant closures over the past few months, there have been a lot of openings to celebrate too.

We like to round them all up in one place from time to time to remind ourselves of all the new places we have to check out, especially when they all happen to be in the same part of Metro Vancouver.

From a Singaporean eatery to a new bubble tea spot, here are some of Burnaby’s most exciting new spots to eat at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SINGAPORE HAWKER (@singaporehawker.ca)

Singapore Hawker, which previously only had a location in Coquitlam, just soft opened a second location in April. The 7150 Sperling Avenue spot opened in Burnaby on April 12, offering folks an additional location to grab its authentic Singapore-style dishes. Think Hainanese chicken, Mee Goreng, roti canai, hot bowls of Laksa, and plenty of other Singaporean-Malaysian dishes. As for its drinks, Singapore Hawker offers fresh young coconut and HK cold milk tea or lemon ice tea.

Address: 7150 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

Bella Gelateria — Brentwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole & Eton | Food + Travel (@nicole_the_foodie)

Bella Gelateria is on track for a seriously sugary sweet takeover, as the award-winning gelato shop officially opened its new outpost at the end of April. You can now find Bella Brentwood open Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — #016-09 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fish with you 鱼你在一起 (@fishwithyouusa)

A brand new Burnaby spot on our radar is called Fish With You, a restaurant that specializes in Chinese fish and sauerkraut dishes. The brand operates thousands of locations in China, but Fish With You only has one other location in North America, located in Queens, New York. Here, it has made a name for itself with its spicy, seafood-packed soups and stews made tangy with pickled mustard greens.

The new 1233-4500 Kingsway destination, located inside Burnaby’s Crystal Mall, officially opened its doors on April 15, the very first spot for the brand in Canada.

Address: 1233-4500 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela & Ken | YVR Food Diary (@meltingtastebuds)

A sweet new spot for bubble tea and other fresh beverages has just opened its doors in Burnaby’s Old Orchard Shopping Centre. Bobami, located at 6-4429 Kingsway, softly opened at the end of March, offering a selection of drinks like brown sugar milk tea, strawberry matcha lattes, and refreshing fruit teas.

Address: 6-4429 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-3303

Instagram

La Forêt Bakery & Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oishi Eater (@oishiieater)

Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, sweet treats, and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe opened its second location in early April. There will only be patio seating available during the warmer months, and La Foret says this location is mainly focused on takeout and delivery.

Address: 6958 Palm Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram