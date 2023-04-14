There’s a brand new spot for Singaporean eats in Burnaby that we’re just itching to try out.

Singapore Hawker, which previously only had a location in Coquitlam, has just soft opened a second location this week.

The 7150 Sperling Avenue spot just opened in Burnaby on April 12, offering folks an additional location to grab its authentic Singapore-style dishes.

Think Hainanese chicken, Mee Goreng, roti canai, hot bowls of Laksa, and plenty of other Singaporean-Malaysian dishes. As for its drinks, Singapore Hawker offers fresh young coconut and HK cold milk tea or lemon ice tea.

Singapore Hawker’s Coquitlam location (120-1169 Pacific Street) has frequently been voted among the best Asian restaurants in the city, so the news of an additional location is certainly exciting.

You’ll find this new restaurant open daily from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm.

Address: 7150 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby

