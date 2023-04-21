Great news for folks living in Langley, as a brand new spot for Korean eats is officially celebrating its grand opening very soon.

Yam It is a new Korean snack bar concept that softly opened in Langley’s downtown area in late February.

The restaurant has been operating with reduced hours and a minimal menu for the last couple of months, but it’s finally set to celebrate its grand opening on May 1.

Offering Korean-inspired snack foods like its signature Yam It dish (made with sweet potato and honey), Gamjaya (potatoes, salt, sugar, and parsley), and Sokkochi (rice cakes and sausages on a skewer, served with a spicy sauce), this spot definitely stands out from the other culinary offerings in the area.

Coinciding with Yam It’s grand opening will be the introduction of some brand new menu items, as well as new business hours.

You can check out this new spot at 20436 Fraser Highway #104.

Yam It

Address: 20436 Fraser Highway #104, Langley

Instagram