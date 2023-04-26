Bella Gelateria is on track for a seriously sugary sweet takeover, as the award-winning gelato shop is officially opening its new outpost today.

The concept currently operates two spots in Vancouver and one in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall, and both of those cities will be getting new outposts.

In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown.

As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city, and it opens today.

You can now find Bella Brentwood open Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.

Bella Gelateria — Brentwood

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — #016-09 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby