4 hot new restaurants to check out in and around Vancouver

Vancouver’s got no shortage of top-notch Italian dining destinations, and folks now have a brand new place to enjoy contemporary bites influenced by the boot-shaped country: Gastronomy Gastown.

This concept comes to us from owners Kiarash Tarikhi and Sahand Bigloo, who have tapped Chef Alessandro Vianello (ARC Restaurant, Wildebeest, Kitchen Table Restaurants) to curate a menu of elevated eats and handmade wood-fired oven pizzas as the restaurant’s chef consultant.

Address: 62 East Cordova, Vancouver

Instagram

This café-turned-cocktail-bar comes to us from the folks behind Just Another Coffee Shop, the pop-up concept that was at the same 3040 West Broadway address prior.

Brightside is a more permanent business endeavour, though, and with its stylish interiors designed by Vancouver powerhouse Studio Roslyn, we’re happy it’s sticking around.

Address: 3040 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Burger Crush View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) The concept’s 40-seat Vancouver burger shop aims to offer up the “perfect burger, fries, and shakes.” The goal is for patrons to enjoy high-quality food that remains simple and approachable, according to the brand. Burger Crush’s menu is small but mighty, which allowed us to try most of the offerings during one visit. Address: 755 Nelson Street, Vancouver Instagram

Sushi Mahana offers two different omakase courses, with a limited-time-only introductory course for $200 and a Mahana premium course for $250.

Reservations are now open and can be made by emailing the restaurant at [email protected].

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Instagram

