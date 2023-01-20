Crumbl Cookies, a massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the United States, is coming to Canada.

So far, there are two planned locations for the Canadian expansion: one in Edmonton, Alberta, and the other in Mississauga, Ontario. There are already more than 600 locations in the United States so this is very exciting news.

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies as well, featuring six different cookies to choose from.

Flavours like Honey Bun, Raspberry Donut, or Classic Pink Sugar are just a few of the options you might find on any given week. Right now, there is a Cowboy Cookie, with a warm oatmeal dough that’s filled with semi-sweet chocolate chips, sweetened shredded coconut, and crunchy toasted pecans.

Not only are these desserts delicious (we NEED to try the browned butter salted hazelnut cookie) but they are also huge.

The Mississauga location is expected to open soon at 5985 Rodeo Drive, Unit #1A in the Heartland area, while the Edmonton spot will be near Rabbit Hill.

TikTok user @tubthedog recently shared a video of the upcoming Edmonton spot and the comments are going OFF.

Stay tuned for updates on these upcoming locations and for all announcements and future outposts in other cities as well.