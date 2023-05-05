10 things to do with your mom in Metro Vancouver this Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and we know how important it is to celebrate the most wonderful women in our lives.

Whether you’re celebrating your mom, grandma, or any of the magnificent mothers in your life, there are plenty of fun activities and events happening in Metro Vancouver to create a memorable day together.

Here are 10 things to do with mom in Metro Vancouver this Mother’s Day.

What: Take Mom out to the ballgame! Toronto Blue Jays affiliate Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Everett AquaSox from May 9 to 14 with a giveaway on Mother’s Day. The first 500 moms through the gates will receive a special Mother’s Day Visor.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: First pitch at 1:05 pm

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Fishing for the perfect Mother’s Day plans? Why not try something a little different this year and enjoy a magical evening under the sea?

On Sunday, May 14, Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting a very special dining experience featuring a thoughtfully curated three-course meal handcrafted by Executive Chef David Lee. Guests will get to delight their taste buds with some seriously mouth-watering flavours, all while taking in the natural beauty of the aquarium’s awe-inspiring moonlit habitats.

When: Sunday, May 14

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Price: $187.50 including tax — tickets available here

What: Get zen with some adorable animals this Mother’s Day. Maan Farms hosts a special family-friendly Hatha Goat Yoga experience followed by a delicious curry bowl or chicken strips and fries for participants. There will even be time for goat socializing afterwards for you and your little ones.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: 3 pm

Where: Maan Farms – 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $30-$60, register online

What: Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and Showcase Restaurant is here to help you honour the special moms in your life. Treat them to a delicious brunch on Sunday, May 14, from 10:30 am to 2 pm, with all the works and chef’s action stations. available for everyone to enjoy.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm

Where: Showcase Restaurant – 1122 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $85 per person, $35 for kids 12 and under. Reserve online

What: The Cultch’s Femme Festival is a celebration of the strength and importance of female-identifying voices. The sixth annual event features concerts, plays, and more from self-identifying female, trans, and non-binary folxs.

When: Various dates until May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre, Vancity Culture Lab, Cultch Historic Theatre, and online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Tony Award-winning musical Crazy for You gets the Royal City Musical Theatre treatment this month and promises to be a heartfelt and rollicking good time. Love It or List It host Todd Talbot stars as Bobby Child, a banker who dreams of the spotlight on Broadway. He concocts a plan to help save a beautiful but decaying theatre, but things soon get complicated.

When: May 5 to 7, May 11 to 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (2 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Bask in the Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mount Vernon Tulip Blooms

What: Tulip season is in full swing, but there’s only one more week left to bask in the nearby blooms! Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mount Vernon have their respective tulip festivals, with massive rainbow fields to take photos in or just enjoy the natural beauty of.

When: Now until May 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford; 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack; 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon

What: Treat your mother to an afternoon of great live music. Vancouver Bach Choir’s annual SummerSing! event returns to the Chan Centre on May 14 with a concert full of rocking and jazzy choral arrangements.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: $10-$20, purchase online

What: Mother’s Day Traditional Pow Wow of 2023 is being held at Trout Lake Community Centre from May 12 to 14, with a variety of drum groups and dancers, food trucks, and a free pancake breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend the festivities.

When: May 12 to 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Truffles Fine Food is hosting an unmissable Mother’s Day Brunch event at The Garden Cafe in the beautiful VanDusen Botanical Gardens.

At VanDusen, guests can expect a wide range of gourmet brunch menu options to satisfy any palate, including classic dishes like eggs benedict, waffles, mimosas, and more unique options like their seafood cocktail. There will also be some delectable sweet treats, including macarons, cakes, and cookies. Plus, all dishes are made using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: 10:30 am and 1:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $95 per person and includes a welcoming mimosa. Children under 11 can dine for $25. Reservations can be made online.