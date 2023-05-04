Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in May

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fill your life with laughter this May!

We’re here to help with our roundup of 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver. Check out Sasha Velour, Asian Takeover Comedy Night, and more!

What: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 winner Sasha Velour is performing at the Vogue Theatre as part of her upcoming book tour, The Big Reveal Live Show!

The tour, which is presented by Just For Laughs, is in support of her forthcoming debut book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag.

When: May 13, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, VIP packages also available. Purchase online

What: At Story Party, you will hear true dating stories from professional storytellers and some brave audience members. Guests are encouraged to share their own hilarious dating tales on confession slips during the show, which has played to sold-out audiences in over 65 countries. Hosted by comedian Gilli Apter.



When: May 24 to 26, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30, purchase online

What: Enjoy a double-header of laughter with Instant Theatre’s improvised comedy. First up at Conscious Lab is Bekhand, a showcase of up-and-coming Iranian female actors performing improv with a Persian twist. Then stick around for Laughter Lab and “Director’s Cut,” with five improvisers becoming movie directors for the night.

When: May 12, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Conscious Lab – 422 Richards Street #Suite 200, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Comedy Here Often? presents a celebration of Asian comedy talent for Asian Heritage Month. The stand-up showcase at Vogue Theatre is hosted by Julie Kim (The Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Kim’s Convenience) and features Tin Lorica (CBC Gem’s The New Wave of Stand-up), Yumi Nagashima (Comedy Central Asia), and headliner Robin Tran (Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, Netflix).

When: May 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30.80 to $39.20, purchase online

What: The Comedy Department brings together award-winning improvisers for an interactive night of laughs at The Show Cellar in Vancouver’s West End. Makin’ Jokes features comics that have been featured on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and CBC, with performances at comedy festivals such as Just For Laughs, Bumbershoot, and San Francisco Improv Festival under their belt.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 10 pm

Where: The Show Cellar – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $22.50 plus fees. Purchase online

What: The Improv Centre’s late show lets the performers get delightfully dirty onstage. Enjoy some risque and risky laughs on Granville Island as you wrap up your Saturday night (or just get things started).

When: Every Saturday

Time: 11:15 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: $13.50, tickets available online

What: Franco Escamilla is known as “El Diablo” or “El Amo del Sarcasmo” and brings his Spanish stand-up show to Queen Elizabeth Theatre this month. The acclaimed performer was the first Latin comedian to appear at Carnegie Hall in New York and has four specials streaming on Netflix.

When: May 18, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street. Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Joke Books Comedy! challenges top Vancouver comics to perform their hottest material, then shuffle through the pages of their joke books until the audience shouts, “Stop!” The lineup for May includes Julie Kim, Gina Harms, Randee Neumeyer, Aaron Arya, Nathan Hare, Hooriah Ikram and host Greta Lin. Proceeds from the show will go to Directions Youth Services.

When: May 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: Monica Ogden’s multi-media stand-up show is a heartfelt and hilarious exploration of intergenerational trauma and how it affects the Filipina women who raised her. The show is written and performed by Monica Ogden and directed and co-created by K.P Dennis.

When: May 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Morrow – 910 Richards Street Suite 204, Vancouver

Cost: $5-$15, purchase online

What: Start the week off with a night of side-splitting laughter. Stand-up Comedy at Dundas Eat & Drink features a rotating lineup of local and touring comics. Monday, May 8, features performances by Milton Ng, Dion Arnold, Danika Thibault, Fran Tiernan, Sophia Johnson and more.

When: May 8, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: 2077 Dundas Street, Vancouver

Cost: $5 plus fees, purchase online