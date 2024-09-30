How to watch the Michelin Guide 2024 selection for Vancouver
It’s that time of year again. Michelin is once again preparing to reveal its 2024 Vancouver editor of its restaurant guide, and we couldn’t be more excited.
On the evening of October 3, chefs will be welcomed to an invitation-only ceremony at the Commodore Ballroom to see which establishments receive a Michelin Star or other guide distinction this year.
Since the inaugural ceremony in October 2022, restaurants that were awarded stars and included on the Bib Gourmand list have seen a flurry of press and activity.
Michelin also shared a collection of its recommended dining establishments, and the organization adds culinary gems to this list throughout the year.
This year, on October 3, you can tune into the Michelin Guide selection for Vancouver via YouTube starting at 7:30 pm PST.
