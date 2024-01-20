Sushi Masuda: Five-seat omakase restaurant in Vancouver coming soon

Vancouver has no shortage of amazing destinations for omakase, and another fantastic-sounding one is slated to launch soon: Sushi Masuda.

The concept comes from chef-owner Yoji Masuda, a Vancouver-born sushi chef who trained and studied the art of sushi in Japanese restaurants before apprenticing in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

Masuda and his Sapporo-born wife, Akari Masuda, have now moved back to Vancouver. The pair were offered the opportunity to open a small eatery inside an existing restaurant concept located at 1066 W Hastings Street, and that’s how this sushi bar came about.

Sushi Masuda has no history or partnership with the concept it’s opening up inside.

“The entrance is inside the sliding doors of Oceanic Plaza on the left. The entrance does look a bit like an unknown backdoor entrance,” Masuda tells Dished.

Guests simply need to find the hanging curtain to enter the intimate five-seat sushi spot.

The destination will specialize in omakase, and the menu will change throughout the season depending on what is fresh and available in both BC and from the Toyosu Market in Tokyo.

Sushi Masuda will serve Nori Seaweed imported directly from the Maruyama Nori Shop in Tsukiji, Tokyo. In addition to that, its soy sauce has been aged for four years in large wooden barrels.

The restaurant says, “Only 1% of soy sauce production is still made this way,” so that’s certainly something to look forward to.

In terms of menu structure, the dining experience here will offer four or five Otsumami (appetizers) followed by 11 or 12 sushi along with a clear broth. The price of a meal is listed at $230 per person.

For drinks, there will be tea, sake, and wine up for order.

Sushi Masuda is aiming to launch in February, although no exact opening date has been set just yet. Once it opens, folks can expect two services a day, one at 5:30 pm and another at 7:45 pm.

This spot will be reservation-only, by the way.

Here’s the best part…you can take Masuda up on free parking when you dine at the restaurant. Now that’s a treat!

We’ll keep you posted on this spot’s opening date as it comes. Stay tuned!

Address: 1066 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

