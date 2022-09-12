Everything to know about the Michelin Guide when it comes to restaurants

Earlier this year Michelin, the esteemed organization known for bestowing elite culinary awards to the world’s most accomplished and deserving chefs and restaurant teams, announced it would officially, for the first time ever, be handing a select few Canadian establishments some highly sought-after stars and nods.

Michelin Guides first came to fruition in France during the early 20th century as a way to boost tire sales amongst French motorists, soon establishing itself as a reputable sidekick for travellers and tourists.

Over the course of this summer, a group of incognito and illusive inspectors got to work surveying chefs and restaurants in the running for awards in Toronto and Vancouver.

Today’s experts still use the criteria first set in motion by Michelin’s original examiners, who spent their time lapping up the illustrious flavours of 20th century Europe.

Currently, Toronto chefs and their teams are eagerly waiting to hear whether or not they will be awarded a Michelin Star, among other distinctions, granted by the organization.

As culinary experts hold their breath in anticipation, Dished got to work compiling a super simple breakdown explaining the true weight and meaning of a Michelin Star and the significance of Canadian restaurants earning such a prestigious seal of approval.

The Michelin Star

According to Michelin’s website “The famous One, Two and Three Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine rich in flavour and infused with the personality of a talented chef.”

Awarded as a singular star, in a pair, or as a three, each level signifies an additional grade of excellence.

The Bib Gourmand

Michelin defines this as “a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for good value – often known as personal favourites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.”

An award recognizing value for money, quality at an affordable price, and the skill required to achieve the aforementioned.

The Michelin Green Star

Characterized as an “award honouring restaurants at the forefront of practices committed to more sustainable gastronomy.”

The Green star was revealed in 2020 as part of Michelin’s efforts to recognize the work of exceptional chefs and institutions seeking to reduce and regulate the scale of their impact.

As stated by Michelin Guide, inspectors “consider things such as the provenance of the ingredients; the use of seasonal produce; the restaurant’s environmental footprint; food waste systems; general waste disposal and recycling; resource management; and the communication between the team and the guests about the restaurant’s sustainable approach.”

Does a Michelin Star really matter?

Yes, that is the short answer. Not only for chefs who dedicate their lives to perfecting their craft and solidifying their reputations, but to businesses.

A Michelin Star works wonders for building honour and prestige, drawing in crowds, facilitating a buzz, and attracting rising culinary talent.

What does it mean for Canada?

Exposure! Michelin Stars are great reasons to add Canada/Canadian cities to your bucket list, in case you hadn’t already.

The upcoming restaurant selections will join Michelin’s picks for Canadian hotels, which have been announced in both Toronto and Vancouver already.

Be sure to keep an eye on Dished as the Michelin nods are revealed in Canada this month.